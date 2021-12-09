8 Highly-Rated Netflix Shows That Came Out In 2021 That Everyone Needs To Watch
They all have a score of 85% or more. 🍿
Are you searching for something new to watch? In 2021, we were spoiled with tons of new Netflix shows, and here are eight highly-rated hits everyone needs to watch.
You'll find a diverse mix of series from horror to fantasy on the list. But the one thing the shows all have in common is that they have a score of 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.
Arcane
Rating: 100%
Why You Need To Watch It: Even if you aren't a gamer, you'll still enjoy this animated series with gorgeous visuals. Arcane is based on the highly popular video game League of Legends.
Lupin
Rating: 97%
Why You Need To Watch It: If you love heist shows, you won't want to miss parts one and two of this French crime drama about a master thief.
Hellbound
Rating: 96%
Why You Need To Watch It: If you are searching for something similar to Squid Game, you should check out Hellbound. The violent horror show takes place on an Earth where people are sent to hell.
Squid Game
Rating: 94%
Why You Need To Watch It: If you have no clue why everyone you know was talking about the red light, green light challenge, it's time to watch this thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat.
Maid
Rating: 93%
Why You Need To Watch It: The must-see drama is about a woman who escapes an abusive relationship and works as a housecleaner to create a better life for her daughter.
Shadow and Bone
Rating: 88%
Why You Need To Watch It: You'll be swept away into an epic fantasy world filled with magic and monsters. Based on the bestselling Shadow and Bone book series, it's about a mapmaker who discovers she may have the power to save the world.
Midnight Mass
Rating: 88%
Why You Need To Watch It: The supernatural horror show is from the creators of The Haunting of Hill House. B.C. locals will especially enjoy watching the show as they will spot tons of local landmarks, like Garry Point Park.
The Chair
Rating: 85%
Why You Need To Watch It: The drama stars Sandra Oh as the new English department chair at a prestigious university.