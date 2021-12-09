Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Things To Do
netflix canada

8 Highly-Rated Netflix Shows That Came Out In 2021 That Everyone Needs To Watch

They all have a score of 85% or more. 🍿

8 Highly-Rated Netflix Shows That Came Out In 2021 That Everyone Needs To Watch
Noh Juhan | Netflix, @shadowandbone | Instagram

Are you searching for something new to watch? In 2021, we were spoiled with tons of new Netflix shows, and here are eight highly-rated hits everyone needs to watch.

You'll find a diverse mix of series from horror to fantasy on the list. But the one thing the shows all have in common is that they have a score of 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

Arcane

Rating: 100%

Why You Need To Watch It: Even if you aren't a gamer, you'll still enjoy this animated series with gorgeous visuals. Arcane is based on the highly popular video game League of Legends.

Lupin

Rating: 97%

Why You Need To Watch It: If you love heist shows, you won't want to miss parts one and two of this French crime drama about a master thief.

Hellbound

Rating: 96%

Why You Need To Watch It: If you are searching for something similar to Squid Game, you should check out Hellbound. The violent horror show takes place on an Earth where people are sent to hell.

Squid Game

Rating: 94%

Why You Need To Watch It: If you have no clue why everyone you know was talking about the red light, green light challenge, it's time to watch this thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Maid

Rating: 93%

Why You Need To Watch It: The must-see drama is about a woman who escapes an abusive relationship and works as a housecleaner to create a better life for her daughter.

Shadow and Bone

Rating: 88%

Why You Need To Watch It: You'll be swept away into an epic fantasy world filled with magic and monsters. Based on the bestselling Shadow and Bone book series, it's about a mapmaker who discovers she may have the power to save the world.

Midnight Mass

Rating: 88%

Why You Need To Watch It: The supernatural horror show is from the creators of The Haunting of Hill House. B.C. locals will especially enjoy watching the show as they will spot tons of local landmarks, like Garry Point Park.

The Chair

Rating: 85%

Why You Need To Watch It: The drama stars Sandra Oh as the new English department chair at a prestigious university.

From Your Site Articles

'Cheugy' Is One Of The Most Mispronounced Words Of 2021 & You're Probably Saying It Wrong

Billie Eilish and Salt Bae have also been giving people issues.

@billieeilish | Instagram, @nusr_et | Instagram

You can easily call a millennial "cheugy" in a TikTok comment, but can you dish it out with the proper pronunciation IRL?

Babbel Magazine just released a list of the most mispronounced words of 2021, and the hot Gen Z slang is also one of the easiest terms to screw up.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Christmas Movies You Probably Didn't Know Were Filmed Or Recorded In The Toronto Area

The list includes some holiday classics!

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer | Facebook, The Santa Clause | Facebook

Watch out, Hollywood! These Christmas movies were actually filmed or recorded in and around Toronto, and you might just recognize some areas.

The list includes some classic holiday flicks, so grab a big mug of hot chocolate and enjoy one of these locally-filmed holiday pictures.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix's First Gay Rom-Com Is Out & It Has Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' In It

Get out your holiday movie list! 🎄

@frennifer | Instagram, @netflixca | Instagram

Jennifer Robertson, who plays the role of Jocelyn in the legendary show Schitt's Creek, is now in the new Netflix Christmas movie, called Single All The Way.

The Christmas movie is classically cute, telling the story of Peter, a perpetually single man living in L.A., who goes home for Christmas with his best friend and roommate.

Keep Reading Show less

Jennifer Robertson Compares Her Role As Jocelyn In 'Schitt's Creek' To Her New Netflix Movie

Who else misses Jocelyn Schitt? 💔

@frennifer | Instagram

Vancouver-born actress Jennifer Robertson found fame after playing Jocelyn Schitt in Schitt's Creek and has gone on to star in multiple other hits.

Her latest role is as Lisa in Netflix's new movie, Single All The Way.

Keep Reading Show less