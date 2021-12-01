31 Christmas Movies On Netflix To Watch For Every Damn Day In December
From comedies to cheesy romance, there is something for everyone! 🎅
Forget about a chocolate advent calendar; you can celebrate the holiday season with a new flick each day. We've got 31 Christmas movies on Netflix for every day in December!
The next time you need something to watch while wrapping gifts or decorating the Christmas tree, look no further.
Love Hard
Rating: 6.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a romantic comedy starring Nina Dobrev as a woman who discovers she has been catfished after she flys to meet the guy she was speaking to on a dating app.
Single All The Way
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: It is about Peter, who is tired of going to family gatherings single. So he decides to ask his friend Nick to pretend they are dating for Christmas.
The Man Who Invented Christmas
Rating: 7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: If you always watch The Muppet Christmas Carol every holiday season, you won't want to miss this film about why Charles Dickens wrote the iconic story about Ebenezer Scrooge.
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star
Rating: 5.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: If you loved the first two Princess Switch films, the third film starring Vanessa Hudgens as three main characters is worth watching. In it, Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Fiona need to retrieve a stolen relic.
A Boy Called Christmas
Rating: 6.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: You can get in the festive spirit as you watch this film about the origin story of Father Christmas.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Rating: 6.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The cheerful holiday musical is about a legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle that had his prized invention stolen. But he is filled with hope when his innovative granddaughter arrives at his door.
Holidate
Rating: 6.1/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The romantic comedy is about two single strangers who decide to be each other's dates for holiday parties.
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Rating: 6.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: No Christmas season would be complete without watching Martha May, Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch.
A Castle For Christmas
Rating: 5.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Do you have a severe case of wanderlust? Then you can grab your bag of popcorn and pretend you are on vacation in Scotland as you watch this flick about Sophie, who tries to buy a castle.
The Knight Before Christmas
Rating: 5.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Time travel, knights and romance! It is another rom-com starring Venessa Hudgens that has some great lines that will make you burst out laughing.
Father Christmas Is Back
Rating: 4.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The comedy about a dysfunctional family over the holidays has a long lineup of stars, including John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley.
Christmas Catch
Rating: 5.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The romantic comedy is about when sparks fly between an undercover detective and the suspect.
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
Rating: 5.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a modern re-telling of Cinderella set over the holidays.
Christmas With A Prince
Rating: 5.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It is like a grown-up fairy tale about a doctor who needs to help a spoiled prince.
The Holiday
Rating: 6.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The romantic comedy is about two women who decide to swap homes over the holidays and stars Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black.
A California Christmas: City Lights
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: The sequel to A California Christmas picks up Callie and Joseph's story one year after the first movie.
Christmas Wonderland
Rating: 5.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It is about a painter who needs to return home to her small town and decides to help her ex-boyfriend plan the Christmas dance.
Klaus
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The animated film about the origin story of Santa Claus isn't just for kids.
Christmas Inheritance
Rating: 5.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The drama is about an heiress whose father asks her to travel to deliver a letter. But the challenge is she can only spend $100.
The Christmas Chronicles
Rating: 7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The heartwarming adventure film is about siblings who plan to catch Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
A Very Country Christmas
Rating: 6.1/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It is about a single parent who is swept off her feet by a country superstar who returns home for the holidays.
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Rating: 5.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Fans of A Christmas Prince, can watch the third film where Amber and Richard are expecting their first child.
Operation Christmas Drop
Rating: 5.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Fans of The Vampire Diaries will love seeing Kat Graham in this romantic comedy about a congressional aide who is asked to travel to an Air Force base for work.
Let It Snow
Rating: 5.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Based upon a best-selling novel it is a coming of age story that follows a group of teens over the holidays.
The Holiday Calendar
Rating: 5.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Fans of Kat Graham won't want to miss this holiday flick about a photographer who gets a magical advent calendar.
Holiday In The Wild
Rating: 6.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The Netflix film is about a newly single woman who goes on an African safari over the holidays.
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
Rating: 5.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The musical is about a woman who plans to sell her small town until she is visited by an angel.
The Grinch
Rating: 6.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Children and adults alike will enjoy this animated movie, where Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch.
Christmas Wedding Planner
Rating: 4.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The holiday rom-com has Joey Fatone from the boyband NSYNC, Kelly Rutherford from Gossip Girl and Jocelyn Hudon from The Order.
Holiday Rush
Rating: 4.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: It is about a DJ who is used to a life of luxury, but when he is fired he needs to adjust to living at his aunt's home.
My Christmas Inn
Rating: 5.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The romantic film is about a woman who inherits an inn, so she needs to travel to Alaska to meet the town's attorney.