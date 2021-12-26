Trending Tags

6 New Shows On Netflix Perfect For Watching With A Cup Of Eggnog Over The Holidays

There's more to watch than Christmas movies.

If you've gone through all of your favourite Christmas movies already and you're looking for something to binge-watch over the holidays, there are new Netflix seasons of popular shows to watch.

Cozy up on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate and get into these shows.

Queer Eye Season 6

Rating: 8.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: This fabulous team will be keeping it weird in Austin, Texas as they work their magic on a new set of heroes.

Cobra Kai Season 4

Rating: 8.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Daniel and Johnny team up against a familiar enemy. This unlikely duo will help a new age of karate kids fight at the 51st annual All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, but who will strike first?

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2

Rating: 8.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The heist continues, but will they get out in time? The professor and his team face a new set of challenges as they go for gold, and try to get out of the bank.

Emily In Paris Season 2

Rating: 7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: After the scandalous ending of season one, Emily has to decide what she wants as she tries to get herself out of trouble. There are even more fabulous outfits to admire through Emily's adventures.

The Witcher Season 2

Rating: 8.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: There are more monsters to fight and magic to yield as Geralt and his allies go to war. Destiny awaits.

Coming Out Colton

Rating: 6.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: This professional football player was a star on the bachelor, and thought he would never come out as gay. Follow his story as he faces his truth and what he has done.

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date Was Just Dropped By Netflix & Even The Cast Were Shocked

A special gift for Bridgerton fans!

Liam Daniel | Netflix

Bridgerton fans were given a special Christmas gift as details of a second season dropped on December 25.

In an Instagram post, Netflix acknowledged the first anniversary of season one's premiere, adding: "To commemorate the occasion, Lady Whistledown has gotten her readers a very special gift: Bridgerton Season 2 shall premiere on March 25th, 2022, only on Netflix."

Keep Reading Show less

7 Shows Like 'The Witcher' If You Can’t Get Enough Of Geralt Of Rivia

Toss a coin to your Witcher! 🎵

Jay Maidment | Netflix

Are you a massive fan of The White Wolf? If so, here are shows like The Witcher if you've already binged season two.

To see more of your favourite characters like Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier, you could play the video games and watch Inside The Episode The Witcher and Making The Witcher On Netflix.

Keep Reading Show less

'The Witcher' Star Freya Allan Says Henry Cavill Was A 'Beast' On The Set Of Season 2

“I’ve never met an actor more into the physicality.”

Jay Maidment | Netflix

Henry Cavill didn’t need padding to fill out his Superman suit in Man of Steel, and he certainly doesn’t need it under his armour in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher.

Freya Allan, who plays Princess Ciri in the show, says working with Cavill was a one-of-a-kind experience because he’s a Witcher superfan and a fitness maniac rolled into one.

Keep Reading Show less

Freya Allan Hasn't Played The 'Witcher' Games So Henry Cavill Was Her 'Bible' For Season 2

The actress who plays Ciri admits she more of a "Clash of Clans" fan.

Jay Maidment | Netflix

Freya Allan plays Princess Cirilla (a.k.a. Ciri) in Netflix's hit show The Witcher. She doesn't need to play her in the video game.

The U.K.-born actress recently spoke to Narcity about her role in Season 2 of the hit series, which reunites her with the Witcher himself, Henry Cavill, as his monster-hunting apprentice this month.

Keep Reading Show less