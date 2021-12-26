6 New Shows On Netflix Perfect For Watching With A Cup Of Eggnog Over The Holidays
There's more to watch than Christmas movies.
If you've gone through all of your favourite Christmas movies already and you're looking for something to binge-watch over the holidays, there are new Netflix seasons of popular shows to watch.
Cozy up on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate and get into these shows.
Queer Eye Season 6
Rating: 8.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This fabulous team will be keeping it weird in Austin, Texas as they work their magic on a new set of heroes.
Cobra Kai Season 4
Rating: 8.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Daniel and Johnny team up against a familiar enemy. This unlikely duo will help a new age of karate kids fight at the 51st annual All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, but who will strike first?
Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The heist continues, but will they get out in time? The professor and his team face a new set of challenges as they go for gold, and try to get out of the bank.
Emily In Paris Season 2
Rating: 7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: After the scandalous ending of season one, Emily has to decide what she wants as she tries to get herself out of trouble. There are even more fabulous outfits to admire through Emily's adventures.
The Witcher Season 2
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: There are more monsters to fight and magic to yield as Geralt and his allies go to war. Destiny awaits.
Coming Out Colton
Rating: 6.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This professional football player was a star on the bachelor, and thought he would never come out as gay. Follow his story as he faces his truth and what he has done.