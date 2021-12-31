7 Best New Year’s Eve Movies To Ring In 2022 If You're Celebrating At Home
What to binge on Netflix after watching the ball drop.
It looks like more of us will be cozying up at home this New Year's Eve, a great opportunity to discover Netflix movies that pair perfectly with your glass of bubbly.
Here are seven movies on Netflix to help you ring in the New Year from your couch. Don't forget the snacks.
Don't Look Up
Rating: 7.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This star-studded movie follows two astronomers as they try to convince the world of the reality that a comet is headed directly for earth.
tick, tick... BOOM!
Rating: 7.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A must-watch for any fan of the musical Rent. A young theatre composer, Jonathan Larson, navigates life in 1990 New York City.
The Lost Daughter
Rating: 7.1/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Olivia Coleman, from The Crown, and Dakota Johnson star in this psychological drama. What starts as a calm beach vacation takes a twist as a woman confronts her past struggles.
Mixtape
Rating: 6.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: You'll be able to enjoy the nostalgia for the 90s while 12-year-old Beverley tries to discover more about her parents who passed when she was 2. She finds a mixtape they had made and uses this discovery as a way to connect with them.
Passing
Rating: 6.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Set in the 1920s in New York City, this modern adaptation in black and white tells the story of two Black women who can 'pass' as white, but have decided to live very different lives.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Rating: 6.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Follow familiar characters as they team up with unlikely allies to save the future of humanity. Seven of the Fast & Furious franchise movies have been added to Netflix this month. Start early in the day so you can get through them all!
The Great Gatsby
Rating: 7.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The 2013 adaptation with Leonardo DiCaprio will be available on Netflix Canada on January 2, 2022. Live vicariously through the fabulous fashion and glamourous parties of the 1920s as we ring the '20s ourselves.