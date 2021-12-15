Netflix Canada Is Kicking Off 2022 With So Many New Shows & Movies This January
New seasons ofToo Hot To Handle & RuPaul's Drag Race.
Netflix Canada is kicking off 2022 with some exciting new shows, so get ready to spend some time glued to the couch.
There are new seasons of some of your favourite shows, including Too Hot To Handle, Snowpiercer and RuPaul's Drag Race.
New on Netflix Canada | January 2022 www.youtube.com
Find some of your favourite actors coming to the screen in classic flicks, such as Bradley Cooper and Luke Grimes in American Sniper and Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman in Horrible Bosses 2.
Kristen Bell is starring in a new thriller comedy, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl. Her character's life is turned upside down after she witnesses a murder... or did she?
Kevin James and Taylor Lautner star together in Home Team, a family-friendly comedy produced by Adam Sandler.
If true crime is what you're looking to sink your teeth into, you can't miss the docuseries The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman, or How I Fell In Love With A Gangster, a portrayal of the life of Polish gangster Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.
Here is everything coming to Netflix in January 2022:
- Chief Daddy 2 - Going For Broke - January 1
- The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 - January 1
- American Sniper - January 2
- The Campaign - January 2
- Cradle 2 The Grave - January 2
- Exit Wounds - January 2
- Gangster Squad - January 2
- The Great Gatsby (2013) - January 2
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13 - January 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!: Season 13 - January 2
- Action Pack - January 4
- Bad Boys For Life - January 5
- Four To Dinner - January 5
- Rebelde - January 5
- The Club: Part 2 - January 6
- The Wasteland - January 6
- Hype House - January 7
- Johnny Test: Season 2 - January 7
- Mother/Android - January 7
- Terminator: Dark Fate - January 10
- Undercover: Season 3 - January 10
- Dear Mother - January 11
- How I Fell In Love With A Gangster - January 12
- Brazen - January 13
- Chosen - January 13
- The Journalist - January 13
- Photocopier - January 13
- After Life: Season 3 - January 14
- Archive 81 - January 14
- The House - January 14
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure - January 14
- This Is Not A Comedy - January 14
- Blow - January 16
- Deadly Class: Season 1 - January 16
- Dennis the Menace - January 16
- Prisoners - January 16
- Set It Off - January 16
- After We Fell - January 17
- Playing With Fire - January 16
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble - January 18
- El Marginal: Season 4 - January 19
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico - January 19
- Juanpis González - The Series - January 19
- Midnight In The Switchgrass - January 19
- The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman - January 19
- Too Hot To Handle: Season 3 - January 19
- Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream - January 20
- The Royal Treatment - January 20
- Munich - The Edge of War - January 21
- My Father's Violin - January 21
- Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 - January 21
- Summer Heat - January 21
- That Girl Lay Lay - January 21
- Three Songs For Benazir - January 24
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 - January 25
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos - January 25
- Snowpiercer: Season 3 - January 25
- Blumhouse's Fantasy Island - January 27
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery - January 27
- Wentworth: Season 8 - January 27
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness - January 28
- Every Breath You Take - January 28
- Feria: The Darkest Light - January 28
- Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness - January 28
- Home Team - January 28
- In From the Cold - January 28
- The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window - January 28
- Horrible Bosses 2 - January 31