7 Netflix Shows That Brought The Pandemic Into The Storyline & Got A Little Too Real
At least we can laugh about it... right?
I don't know about you but the past couple of years feels like a bit of a blur. These seven shows on Netflix showcase different aspects and angles of the current pandemic, and it hits like nothing else.
Some of the shows introduce it briefly while others dive in as it wraps around the main storylines. Whether you're interested in a new perspective or need an excuse to laugh at the chaos of the world, you'll be able to find a series to watch on Netflix.
For Life
Rating: 7.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: After serving a nine-year sentence for a crime he did not commit, Aaron becomes a lawyer to get himself free. The COVID-19 pandemic hits and episodes highlight how it affected some prisons, health care workers, as well as their families.
Superstore
Rating: 7.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: When the pandemic hits the Cloud 9 gang, all of the characters you'd expect to panic do, and in the most hilarious way. They do a great job of showcasing the situation in a way we can laugh at.
Grey's Anatomy
Rating: 7.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: This hospital drama has a crossover episode with Station 19, as we gain a better understanding of how the pandemic has affected those working in health care.
Workin' Moms
Rating: 7.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Season 5 starts off and the response to a news article about COVID-19 has people assuming it will only last a couple of weeks. They don't dwell on the situation, however, and besides some scenes where you notice strangers distancing, the pandemic is not the primary focus.
This Is Us
Rating: 8.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: An emotional story about a set of triplets, this show will tug at your heartstrings like no other. While the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement are introduced into the storyline, there is enough family drama to not have them be the main focus throughout the season.
Sweet Tooth
Rating: 7.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: While the real-world pandemic is not part of the storyline, the characters live through a pandemic of their own. There is a sickness with one known secret cure, and it's not what you may think...
You
Rating: 7.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Joe and Love have moved with their baby to Northern California, but before you know it the girl next door catches Joe's eye. The reality of a pandemic does not run through the storyline but is mentioned at times, particularly when a child becomes sick from another who has not had their vaccines.