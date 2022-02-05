9 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Miss Travelling & Want To Explore Faraway Lands
You can escape into the TV. ✈️🏝
If you miss jet-setting across the globe or discovering new experiences in an unfamiliar place, you can travel vicariously through a colourful variety of shows.
Whether you like to watch something light and flirty, food documentaries or intense thrillers that your boyfriend will actually want to watch with you, these nine series on Netflix will be giving you serious wanderlust.
The Hungry and the Hairy
Rating: 7.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Two friends take a motorbike trip as they plan to eat their way across Korea. You can travel through food, and follow along as they find picturesque places to dine, relax and adventure, with some laughs along the way.
The Tinder Swindler
Rating: 7.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: He's handsome, you swipe right, your first date ends up on a private jet, but things are not what they seem. This documentary is new to Netflix this week, and while an intense tale, there are beautiful European views throughout the story. He wooed countless women out of millions of dollars, now some victims want their revenge.
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Rating: 6.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A familiar story with a different point of view. Explore Germany during the Nazi occupation and discover the relationship of Anne Frank and her best friend Hannah.
Travels With My Father
Rating: 7.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Silly and lighthearted comedian Jack Whitehall travels with his reserved father, for some truly ridiculous adventures and experiences. There are now five seasons on Netflix so you can live vicariously through their many mishaps and travels.
Midnight Asia
Rating: 6.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: If you're the type who loves to travel through food and experience the local nightlife, this will give you serious wanderlust to adventure across Asia. A city is a new experience after dark and they're uncovering some late-night secrets.
In From the Cold
Rating: 6.1/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Beautiful scenes of Spain and Russia... a single mother must both be there for her family and use her skills from a previous life as a Russian agent to fight against a cunning enemy.
Heavenly Bites
Rating: 6.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Anything goes in Mexico. This docuseries shares the love that Mexicans have for these creative dishes you've likely never seen. Travel across the country discovering quirky meals everywhere along the sweet and savoury spectrum.
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
Rating: 6.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Three friends hop across the globe discovering elaborate and affordable vacation rentals, with new experiences along the way as they mix in with the locals. Save ideas for your next big trip.
Emily in Paris
Rating: 6.9/10
Why You Need To Watch It: An American woman moves to Paris for a year to work for a marketing agency, finding love, friendship and all the drama. The show is worth a watch for the magical views of Paris alone, each episode will make you want to walk along the Seine and find a quaint bistro to dine in.