Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
netflix canada

9 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Miss Travelling & Want To Explore Faraway Lands

You can escape into the TV. ✈️🏝

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Miss Travelling & Want To Explore Faraway Lands
Courtesy of Netflix

If you miss jet-setting across the globe or discovering new experiences in an unfamiliar place, you can travel vicariously through a colourful variety of shows.

Whether you like to watch something light and flirty, food documentaries or intense thrillers that your boyfriend will actually want to watch with you, these nine series on Netflix will be giving you serious wanderlust.

The Hungry and the Hairy

Rating: 7.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Two friends take a motorbike trip as they plan to eat their way across Korea. You can travel through food, and follow along as they find picturesque places to dine, relax and adventure, with some laughs along the way.

The Tinder Swindler

Rating: 7.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: He's handsome, you swipe right, your first date ends up on a private jet, but things are not what they seem. This documentary is new to Netflix this week, and while an intense tale, there are beautiful European views throughout the story. He wooed countless women out of millions of dollars, now some victims want their revenge.

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Rating: 6.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: A familiar story with a different point of view. Explore Germany during the Nazi occupation and discover the relationship of Anne Frank and her best friend Hannah.

Travels With My Father

Rating: 7.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Silly and lighthearted comedian Jack Whitehall travels with his reserved father, for some truly ridiculous adventures and experiences. There are now five seasons on Netflix so you can live vicariously through their many mishaps and travels.

Midnight Asia

Rating: 6.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: If you're the type who loves to travel through food and experience the local nightlife, this will give you serious wanderlust to adventure across Asia. A city is a new experience after dark and they're uncovering some late-night secrets.

In From the Cold

Rating: 6.1/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Beautiful scenes of Spain and Russia... a single mother must both be there for her family and use her skills from a previous life as a Russian agent to fight against a cunning enemy.

Heavenly Bites

Rating: 6.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Anything goes in Mexico. This docuseries shares the love that Mexicans have for these creative dishes you've likely never seen. Travel across the country discovering quirky meals everywhere along the sweet and savoury spectrum.

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

Rating: 6.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Three friends hop across the globe discovering elaborate and affordable vacation rentals, with new experiences along the way as they mix in with the locals. Save ideas for your next big trip.

Emily in Paris

Rating: 6.9/10

Why You Need To Watch It: An American woman moves to Paris for a year to work for a marketing agency, finding love, friendship and all the drama. The show is worth a watch for the magical views of Paris alone, each episode will make you want to walk along the Seine and find a quaint bistro to dine in.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

too hot to handle

'Too Hot To Handle' Stars Share 6 Facts About Season 3 That Will Definitely Surprise You

WHO cooked their meals?!

Narcity

Too Hot To Handle season three dropped on January 19, and, as usual, there was no safe place for contestants to hide when it came to cameras and Lana.

Even though the group was always being filmed, there are some things that didn't make it to the show, and the cast told Narcity about some of the behind-the-scenes facts from this season that might surprise you.

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

Beaux From 'Too Hot To Handle' Says Her Instagram Exploded Just Days After The Show Aired

Talk about overnight fame!

@_beauxraymond_ | Instagram

When the third season of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle dropped, winner Beaux Raymond's Instagram absolutely blew up.

The U.K. reality star opened up to Narcity about how her life has changed since the show was released, and one of the biggest differences — aside from the prize money — was how her Instagram took off.

Keep Reading Show less
too hot to handle

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Obi Nnadi Reveals His Fave Spots In Toronto For A Fun Night Out

He also talks about where he would bring a date.

Narcity, @barotoronto | Instagram

When he's not partying in the Turks and Caicos, Too Hot To Handle star Obi Nnadi parties right here in the 6ix.

In an interview with Narcity, the Toronto local revealed what his ideal night out in the city would look like, and what places he would hit up.

Keep Reading Show less

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Just Got A New Prison Sentence For Plotting To Kill Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin even showed up at the hearing 🐅

@joe_exotic | Instagram, Carole Baskin | Facebook

Don’t get your hopes up for another season of Tiger King.

The king himself, Joe Exotic, has been resentenced to 21 years in prison for a failed murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, The Associated Press reports.

Keep Reading Show less