netflix canada

11 Netflix Shows & Movies To Watch If You Loved 'Inventing Anna' & The 'Tindler Swindler'

Scams, crimes and dramatic twists.

Nicole Rivelli | Netflix, David Giesbrecht | Netflix

New Netflix series like The Tindler Swindlerand Inventing Anna are intriguing and pulling us in. Do we love solving puzzles, are they just fascinating stories, or are we sitting there wondering if this could happen to us? Maybe a bit of everything.

Could we fall victim to someone we thought we knew? Con artists, murderers, crimes, conspiracies, fraud... it seems so far-fetched until it doesn't. If you're loving true crime documentaries, fictional crime dramas and dark comedies, check out these Netflix movies and shows full of thieves, scammers, criminals and innocents. Do you know who you can trust?

Worst Roommate Ever 

Rating: 7.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: This documentary series follows four different stories of seemingly harmless roommates becoming a real-life nightmare. These frighteningly true stores reveal what happened once their wicked and even violent intentions are revealed.

Amanda Knox 

Rating: 6.9/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Is she a murderer or a young woman whose life got destroyed when accused of this crime? American student, Amanda Knox was accused of killing a fellow student in Italy and was eventually acquitted of the charges.

Pieces of Her

Rating: 7.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: What if the idea of your life was a lie and you didn't even know your own mother? When a simple errand leads to unexplained violence, a mother's secrets start to come out.

The Puppet Master

Rating: 7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: This docuseries explores the unbelievable stories of Robert Hendy-Freegard and his victims. This conman not only tricked women out of their money but controlled their lives altogether, leaving families in ruins.

FYRE

Rating: 7.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: An epic music festival on an island, filled with celebrities and stars, but none of it was true. Guests show up and it turns into chaos. Follow the infamous undoing of the Fyre Festival. Funnily enough, the festival is mentioned in Inventing Anna, while she is staying with her friend Billy McFarland, the conman behind the festival.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Rating: 6.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Kristen Bell plays a heartbroken single mom who sits at home with her glass of wine, watching life pass her by. A handsome man moving in across the street changes things up for the better, until she witnesses a murder... she thinks.

Red Notice

Rating: 6.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: If you need to mix in something lighthearted with a good dose of Ryan Reynolds, Red Notice is a fictional story of Interpol chasing the world's most wanted art thief. A heist brings together an FBI profiler and two criminals, but who is really working with who.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel 

Rating: 5.9/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The Cecil Hotel is infamously known for being a place where serial killers stayed and unexplained deaths took place. One such haunting tale is the disappearance of Canadian tourist Elisa Lam.

Don't F**k With Cats

Rating: 8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: When a disturbing video appears online of a man killing two kittens, a group of people from around the globe want to find out who he is. He's encouraged by the attention, posting even more videos, and it all has the makings of a serial killer.

The Misfits

Rating: 4.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: An easy-watch fictional movie, Pierce Brosnan plays an infamous criminal who is recruited by a band of Robin Hood-type thieves into a gold heist.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rating: 7.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The investigation of this once trusted airline company examines the months following multiple tragic plane crashes that led to the death of hundreds, and created global panic.


