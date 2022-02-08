The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev Was Still On Tinder & He Finally Got Cut Off
Tinder reps said he violated the terms of service by asking for money
Simon Leviev is going to have a hard time fishing for more women to scam after Tinder and partner dating apps gave him the boot.
Leviev, whose birth name is Shimon Hayut, was permanently banned from Tinder as well as OkCupid, Hinge, PlentyofFish, OurTime, Meetic, Pairs, and Match, reported by TMZ, after speaking to a rep from Match Group - the parent company to the previously mentioned dating apps - who said, "he violated the terms of service at Tinder and therefore the other partner companies will also not allow him to create a profile on the other apps."
Tinder also confirmed to Variety on Friday that, "Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."
The company's decision follows the controversial Netflix true crime story, released last Wednesday, where three women tell their experience on how Leviev loured them in after a match on Tinder, enamored them, and then scammed them into lending him millions of dollars, with which he maintained a lavish lifestyle that involved flying private jets, wearing designer clothes, staying at 5-star hotels and driving luxurious cars.
As of last Friday, Hayut also took down his Instagram account.
The Tinder Swindler | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.be
Hayut, who was claiming to be the son of the Russian-Israeli diamond dealer, Lev Leviev - also known as the King of Diamonds - crafted up a story that he sold to the women he was holding long-distance relationships with, telling them that as the son of the "King of Diamonds," he was being persecuted by his enemies, which in turn led the women, desperate to help him resolve his dangerous circumstances, to ask for bank and credit card loans.
In The Tinder Swindler, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman, and Pernilla Sjoholm speak about how like many other women who swiped right, they were left devastated and in debts of more than $200,000. According to the Daily Mail, the women have set up a GoFundMe account for debt relief.
Leviev, who was wanted in Israel, Sweden, England, Germany and Denmark, within other countries, was caught in Greece with a fake passport in 2019. In December of that year he faced a conviction of "theft, fraud, and forgery of documents in Israel," reported Esquire. After serving five months of jail time, he was released on good behavior.