'The Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Is Being Sued By The Family He Pretended To Belong To

The real "King of Diamonds" is not happy with his fake "son."

Simon Leviev, the alleged fraudster and star of Netflix's The Tinder Swindler, is facing some major consequences for his claims.

The guy, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, is being sued by Lev Leviev, the so-called "King of Diamonds" whom he claimed was his dad.

The real Leviev and his family are suing Hayut in Israel for misrepresenting himself using their name, NBC News reports. They're accusing him of pretending to be Lev Leviev's son and "receiving numerous benefits" because of it, while doing harm to the family's name, according to court documents obtained by NBC and People.

The Netflix documentary shows how the fake Leviev claimed to be a "prince" of the diamond-maker's family, and how he used that story to find women on dating apps and lure them into lending him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family’s identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars," Chagit Leviev, Lev's real daughter, said in a statement to NBC.

The Leviev family's attorney told NBC that this lawsuit is one of many to come, although they haven't put a dollar figure on their damages yet.

The lawsuit is the latest punishment to hit Leviev, who was kicked off of Tinder and other dating apps after The Tinder Swindler came out last month.

He also deleted his Instagram account, although he has since opened a new account that he uses to promote his various new business ventures, including paid appearances on Cameo.

Leviev was wanted in several countries on fraud allegations back in 2019, and he was ultimately convicted of theft, fraud and forgery in Israel. He ended up serving five months behind bars and was later released.

