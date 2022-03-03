Editions

toronto police

Toronto Man Allegedly Stole $13K From People That He Met On Dating Apps

Tinder swindler but make it Toronto style.

​Jackson Luu arrested by Toronto Police for allegedly stealing money from his dates.

Toronto Police

Don't fret, but a Toronto man allegedly stole $13,000 from his dates, so does that make him the official Toronto swindler?

Toronto Police arrested a 20-year-old man named Jackson Luu. He stole money from victims he met on social media chat groups and online dating apps.

Reportedly, Luu has been dating people and gathering money from November 19, 2021, to February 23, 2022, and the way he did it is pretty snakey.

Basically, Luu would meet the victims online, plan to meet in person, and then he would eventually go to the victim's residence.

The Toronto man would ask the victim for their phone to make an alleged "phone call." Instead, once he had the phone in possession, he would send an e-transfer of money from the person's phone to himself.

Another tactic that the police learned he used was using the victim's actual credit card to make a point of sale purchase.

Police say that "Investigators believe the total cumulative loss to the victims is a combined total of $13,000.00."

Investigations also say that the money they found is possibly not the only money he took. They are saying that there may be more victims.

Luu has ranked up a total of 27 charges which include:

1. Attempt Theft Under
2. Eight counts of Theft Under
3. Ten counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
4. Eight counts of Unauthorized Use of Credit Card Data

He's not the only one who has been called out for scams this week.

Earlier this week, Toronto Police announced that they are looking for a man who allegedly gathered millions of dollars in a mortgage fraud scam.

The authorities issued a Canadawide warrant for Yuansen Fu from Toronto.

It may look like a good idea on Netflix, but it's certainly not cool in reality.

