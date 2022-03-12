9 Netflix Shows About Fantasy Worlds That Your Boyfriend Will Actually Want To Watch
Vikings, time travellers & superheroes in love.
One of the trickiest things about watching Netflix is finding a series that the entire household agrees on. If you love stories of magical and mystical worlds, but the guy in the house wants action and adventure, there are some Netflix shows that are a perfect compromise.
These shows on Netflix are set in another time or land and have some definite spark, maybe even a hunky man or two, but are full of high-energy combat and dangerous quests that your boyfriend, brother or dad can't help but be interested in.
Travelers
Rating: 8.1/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Hundreds of years into the future, humanity is all but wiped out and they have found a way to transport their consciousness into the body of another, back through time. This trained group comes back to the 21st century to try and save the world.
Shadow and Bone
Rating: 7.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: An orphaned map maker seems like one of the crowd until she unleashes an amazing power that many thought to be only a myth. A war rages on as a dark force conspires against her, and the fate of her world is in her hands.
The Adam Project
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Can any Canadian gal really say no to a Ryan Reynolds flick? He plays a time-traveling pilot who comes back in time, teaming up with his past self and late father to try and save the future.
Mother / Android
Rating: 4.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: There has been an uprising of robotic androids and in this post-apocalyptic world a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend travel to try and find safety. It promises both high intensity action and emotion.
Jupiter's Legacy
Rating: 6.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The original superheroes earned their powers on a dangerous island and have helped keep the world safe for almost a century, led by hunky Josh Duhamel. Now their children must live up to their legacy as they come across new enemies and challenges.
Lost in Space
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The Robinson family is part of a mission to develop a new colony in space. Their ship is unexpectedly forced off course and they crash onto an unknown alien planet fighting against all odds to survive.
Vikings: Valhalla
Rating: 7.1/10
Why You Need To Watch It: You can follow the harrowing adventures of some of the most famous Vikings, set over one thousand years ago. Tensions fly and battles get bloody as they fight for survival. There may also be a scandalous romance or two.
The Umbrella Academy
Rating: 8.0/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Around the world, women gave birth to children with special powers on the same day. A wealthy businessman adopts seven of these children, creating The Umbrella Academy and training them to fight crime. Years later this estranged family must reunite to save the world.
Raising Dion
Rating: 7.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A single mom is surprised to discover that her son Dion has superhero-like powers and tries to raise him as safely as possible. He defeats the Crooked Man and two years later continues to develop his skills and meets another kid with powers, but they soon find danger is still around them.