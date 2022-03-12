Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
netflix canada

9 Netflix Shows About Fantasy Worlds That Your Boyfriend Will Actually Want To Watch

Vikings, time travellers & superheroes in love.

Josh Duhamel in Jupiter's Legacy Netflix series. Right: Woman Viking in battle in Vikings Valhalla show.

Josh Duhamel in Jupiter's Legacy Netflix series. Right: Woman Viking in battle in Vikings Valhalla show.

Marni Grossman | Netflix, Bernard Walsh | Netflix

One of the trickiest things about watching Netflix is finding a series that the entire household agrees on. If you love stories of magical and mystical worlds, but the guy in the house wants action and adventure, there are some Netflix shows that are a perfect compromise.

These shows on Netflix are set in another time or land and have some definite spark, maybe even a hunky man or two, but are full of high-energy combat and dangerous quests that your boyfriend, brother or dad can't help but be interested in.

Travelers

Rating: 8.1/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Hundreds of years into the future, humanity is all but wiped out and they have found a way to transport their consciousness into the body of another, back through time. This trained group comes back to the 21st century to try and save the world.

Shadow and Bone

Rating: 7.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: An orphaned map maker seems like one of the crowd until she unleashes an amazing power that many thought to be only a myth. A war rages on as a dark force conspires against her, and the fate of her world is in her hands.

The Adam Project

Rating: 7.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Can any Canadian gal really say no to a Ryan Reynolds flick? He plays a time-traveling pilot who comes back in time, teaming up with his past self and late father to try and save the future.

Mother / Android

Rating: 4.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: There has been an uprising of robotic androids and in this post-apocalyptic world a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend travel to try and find safety. It promises both high intensity action and emotion.

Jupiter's Legacy

Rating: 6.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The original superheroes earned their powers on a dangerous island and have helped keep the world safe for almost a century, led by hunky Josh Duhamel. Now their children must live up to their legacy as they come across new enemies and challenges.

Lost in Space

Rating: 7.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The Robinson family is part of a mission to develop a new colony in space. Their ship is unexpectedly forced off course and they crash onto an unknown alien planet fighting against all odds to survive.

Vikings: Valhalla

Rating: 7.1/10

Why You Need To Watch It: You can follow the harrowing adventures of some of the most famous Vikings, set over one thousand years ago. Tensions fly and battles get bloody as they fight for survival. There may also be a scandalous romance or two.

The Umbrella Academy

Rating: 8.0/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Around the world, women gave birth to children with special powers on the same day. A wealthy businessman adopts seven of these children, creating The Umbrella Academy and training them to fight crime. Years later this estranged family must reunite to save the world.

Raising Dion

Rating: 7.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: A single mom is surprised to discover that her son Dion has superhero-like powers and tries to raise him as safely as possible. He defeats the Crooked Man and two years later continues to develop his skills and meets another kid with powers, but they soon find danger is still around them.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...