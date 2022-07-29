9 Shows To Watch On Netflix If The 'Stranger Things' Finale Turned Your World Upside Down
Grab the popcorn for sci-fi series and '80s dramas.
If you couldn't wait to watch the finale of Stranger Things on Netflix Canada and are wondering what to watch next, this list has got you covered.
Whether you're looking to be transported back to the '80s or want to discover a dark world full of magic, you should add these nine Netflix shows to your watch list.
Locke and Key
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: After their father's murder the three Locke siblings and their mom move into their ancestral home where they discover magical keys and secrets. This mysterious story is set in the 1980s and season 3 is coming to Netflix on August 10 where they discover a time travel key.
The Umbrella Academy
Rating: 8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A dysfunctional family of superhero children are reunited by their father's death and go on to uncover some family secrets. They end up time travelling back to the '80s as they try to save the world in season 2.
Sex Education
Rating: 8.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: An awkward teen boy with a sex therapist as a mom, partners up with a high school classmate to begin a sex therapy clinic. The show has many references to '80s and '90s pop culture and Netflix announced that season 4 will be coming.
The 100
Rating: 7.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: With seven seasons to binge on Netflix, this series is set a century after a nuclear war destroyed human civilization. A spaceship with humanity's last survivors sends 100 young residents back to earth to see if it's habitable.
First Kill
Rating: 6.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: As if young love wasn't tricky enough, Juliette is a teenage vampire and Calliope is a teenage vampire hunter and both are ready to make their first kill.
Shadow and Bone
Rating: 7.6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A Light Summoner was thought to be a myth but when it turns out that orphan mapmaker Alina can harness this extraordinary light power, dark forces conspire against her. Netflix has announced that a second season will be coming.
GLOW
Rating: 8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Based on a true story, an unlikely group of women came together in the 1980s to reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.
The Witcher
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The Witcher Geralt is a monster hunter for hire trying to find his place amongst the many kingdoms and factions of The Continent. His destiny is intertwined with that of an outcast sorceress and a powerful princess.
The Sandman
Rating: N/A
Why You Need To Watch It: The Sandman, Master of Dreams, escapes from imprisonment after a decade and sets off on a journey across worlds to reclaim what was stolen from him and restore order. It will be released on Netflix Canada on August 5.