9 Netflix Movies & Shows To Watch If You're Anxiously Waiting For Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton'

The next season drops March 25.

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Netflix Movies & Shows To Watch If You're Anxiously Waiting For Season 2 Of 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Hession | Netflix, Liam Daniel | Netflix

The regency-era series full of love, lust and all the drama had fans' jaws dropping in season one, as the Bridgerton family and their close-knit circles navigate high society in London England. While we wait for the next season in anticipation, there are other movies and series to watch on Netflix that will give you a similar thrill and have you racking your brain to uncover the truth.

If you absolutely cannot wait for Lady Whistledown's next gossip letter, here are nine Netflix movies and shows to tide you over until season two is released in March.

The Crown

Rating: 8.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: With four seasons of royal drama on Netflix and another coming later this year, you can get a sneak peek into the lives of the British monarchy. Inspired by real events we can gain insight into the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Rating: 6.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: A journalist finds an old letter uncovering a forbidden love affair from the 1960s, and as she discovers their story, she learns that they are both still living and has to find out how their story ends.

Inventing Anna

Rating: 6.9/10

Why You Need To Watch It: This limited series follows a journalist as she tries to uncover the truth about a New York City socialite on trial. Is she Anna Delvy the German heiress, or Anna Sorokin con-woman? No one is really sure.

Enola Holmes

Rating: 6.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Sherlock Holmes' teen sister finds her dear mother missing, and sets off on a quest to find her. She will let nothing stop her, as she outwits her infamous brother and comes across a dangerous conspiracy.

Little Women

Rating: 7.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Based on the classic novel, we follow the story of the four March sisters, as recollected by Jo March, a young author determined to tell their story on her own terms.

Bridgerton, The Afterparty

Rating: 3.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The Netflix Afterparty series welcomes cast members and creators of popular shows asking behind-the-scenes questions. They speak with some of the cast of Bridgerton in a recent episode, the recaps and stories will have you extra excited for the next season.

The Queen's Gambit

Rating: 8.6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: She lost her mother at the young age of nine and ends up in an orphanage where she discovers her talent for chess. While she masters the game, the stardom comes at a cost.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Rating: 6.9/10

Why You Need To Watch It: You'll follow Bloom as she adjusts to her new world of magic and tries to learn how to control her powers at Alfea College. The Otherworld comes with new monsters, friendships and enemies.

The Duchess

Rating: 6.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Comedian and self-proclaimed duchess, Katherine Ryan, plays a single mother living in London, a story based on her real life. She debates if she should have a second child with her troubled ex-pop star baby daddy.

