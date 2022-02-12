Sections

9 Romantic Movies On Netflix To Watch If You Want To Believe In True Love

Prepare to be in your feelings. ❤️🔥

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Romantic Movies On Netflix To Watch If You Want To Believe In True Love
Courtesy of Netflix, Courtney Kingdom via @findingyoumovie | Instagram

Are you looking for a movie full of fairytale love or dramatic romance to watch this Valentine's Day weekend? You may want something light and feel-good or something more intense that even your boyfriend will want to watch with you.

Whether you favour romantic comedies or enjoy something moodier, we've gathered up some romantic movies on Netflix that will make you believe in true love.

After 

Rating: 5.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Tessa is an innocent college freshman who thinks she knows what she wants until she meets a bad boy with a dark secret, Hardin Scott. After is the first of a three-movie collection, followed up by After We Collided and After We Fell. Perfect to watch if you want to binge the spicy romance.

Through My Window 

Rating: 5.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Raquel has had a long-time crush on her next-door neighbour, but they have never spoken and come from completely different worlds. Things start to heat up once they finally get to know each other, and he begins developing feelings against his family's objections.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever 

Rating: 6.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: If you're looking for some lighthearted teen romance, the ​To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy will have you gushing. Lara Jean's secret love letters get out and her fake relationship with Peter turns into something real. In the third movie, she's trying to visualize what life after high school will look like with him.

Notting Hill

Rating: 7.1/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Throw it back with a romantic comedy from the 90s starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Boy meets girl, girl is the most famous actress in the world, the world wonders why they are together. Will they be able to make it work? Other classic rom coms you can watch on Netflix include Sleepless in Seattle, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and The Notebook.

Tall Girl 2

Rating: 5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The sequel to Tall Girl sees Jodi's dream of staring in the school music come true and with it comes popularity she's never had. The pressure, and her new co-star, cause some rifts in her relationship.

Mother/Android

Rating: 4.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: An action-packed yet emotional story that your boyfriend will actually want to watch with you. In a post-apocalyptic world during a war with artificial intelligence, a pregnant woman and her boyfriend make a treacherous journey in search of safety.

Holidate 

Rating: 6.1/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays and the pressure that comes with dating during those special times of the year. They agree to become each others' holidate, a casual date solely during the holidays. Of course, they end up catching real feelings for each other along the way.

Five Feet Apart 

Rating: 7.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: A responsible teen with cystic fibrosis mixes up her strict routine when she meets and falls for another cystic fibrosis patient. How can they save each other when they need to stay six feet apart?

Finding You

Rating: 6.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: New to Netflix, a young violinist travels to Ireland to study and meets a famous movie star on the plane. The spark between them has them both searching for who they really are.

