Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
netflix canada

9 Netflix Shows Like 'Emily in Paris' To Watch Next If You Binge-Watched It A While Ago

Bring on the love, friendships and drama.

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Netflix Shows Like 'Emily in Paris' To Watch Next If You Binge-Watched It A While Ago
Stéphanie Branchu | Netflix, Kristy Griffin | Netflix

If you powered through the second season of Emily in Paris and are looking for something new to get into, we have you covered.

They're giving you romance, they're giving you fun female friendships, and oh yes they're giving you the drama. These nine Netflix series should be next on your to-watch list.

Sweet Magnolias

Rating: 7.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Three best friends from South Carolina stick by each others' sides through all the ups and downs, from divorce to new businesses, and try to ignore the small-town drama. Season 2 is coming soon on February 4!

The Hookup Plan

Rating: 7.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Set in Paris, France, this French drama follows Elsa and her group of friends as they try to help her get over her ex and believe in love again by hiring a male escort for her.

The Royal Treatment

Rating: 6/10

Why You Need To Watch It: A New York City hairdresser gets the job offer of a lifetime to do the hairstyles for an upcoming royal wedding. When she and the prince start to hit it off, will duty or love win?

Grace and Frankie

Rating: 8.2/10

Why You Need To Watch It: The iconic actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as two women who find out that their husbands have been having a secret affair for the last 20 years. This unlikely friendship blossoms into more than they could have imagined. The final episodes are coming to Netflix this year.

Never Have I Ever

Rating: 7.8/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Inspired by Mindy Kaling's childhood, a nerdy first-generation Indian-American teenager plans to lose her virginity before she graduates... what could go wrong? Season 2 finds her struggling to decide between two guys.

Sex Education

Rating: 8.3/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Sex, and lots of it. An awkward teenage boy with a sex therapist as a mom, partners with an edgy classmate to start an underground sex clinic at high school. Netflix recently announced a fourth season will be coming to Netflix.

Ginny and Georgia

Rating: 7.5/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Young mom Georgia and her teen daughter Ginny move to a new city for a fresh start but as secrets from her past start to surface they may jeopardize their future. After the cliffhanger from season 1, another season is officially coming.

Pretty Smart

Rating: 5.7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Two sisters could not be more different, and when a neurotic intellectual has to move in with her carefree sister and house full of personalities things get pretty awkward, fabulous and funny.

Firefly Lane

Rating: 7.4/10

Why You Need To Watch It: Best friends Kate and Tully met as young girls living on Firefly Lane and become inseparable as they support each other through different struggles from childhood into their forties. A second season is in the works.

From Your Site Articles
netflix canada

Everything You Can Watch On Netflix Canada This February To Help Cure Your Boredom

New seasons of Love is Blind, Sweet Magnolias and more!

@loveisblindnetflix | Instagram, Scott Saltzman | Netflix

Get ready to spend some more time on the couch, Netflix Canada has tons of new movies and shows that are coming this February.

You will be able to watch new seasons of your favourite shows including Love is Blind, Sweet Magnolias, Toy Boy and Swap Shop.

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

Netflix Canada Prices Are About To Change & Here Are The Details

Your favourite shows just got a little more expensive!

ibreakstock | Dreamstime

One of the giants of streaming is increasing its prices once again. Netflix Canada announced on Friday that it will be adding a few bucks to two of its subscription plans, and it might mean buying one less cup of coffee at your favourite cafe per month.

The Standard and Premium monthly subscription plans will be bumped by $1.50 and $2 respectively. But, if you're a little more low-maintenance with your streaming, the Basic subscription plan won't be changing at all, staying at $9.99 a month.

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

9 Netflix Shows To Watch If You Can't Wait For The Next Season Of 'Too Hot To Handle'

Season 3 drops on January 19!

@thehypehousela | Instagram, Tom Dymond | Netflix

Are you a fan of Too Hot To Handle and looking forward to the January release of season three? If another week feels like too long to wait there are other binge-worthy reality shows on Netflix.

You can always watch a movie or new sitcom, but let's face it, we're here for the drama!

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Teaser Just Dropped & It's Already Giving Us Feels

Let the relationship drama begin!

Netflix

At the start of the global pandemic, the first season of Netflix's Love is Blind gave us the emotional rollercoaster we needed.

We were all — whether shamelessly or not — glued to the TV as we watched Mark and Jessica's downward spiral of a "situationship," while also cheering for a love like Lauren and Cameron's: unconditional, transparent and just good vibes.

Keep Reading Show less