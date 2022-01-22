9 Netflix Shows Like 'Emily in Paris' To Watch Next If You Binge-Watched It A While Ago
Bring on the love, friendships and drama.
If you powered through the second season of Emily in Paris and are looking for something new to get into, we have you covered.
They're giving you romance, they're giving you fun female friendships, and oh yes they're giving you the drama. These nine Netflix series should be next on your to-watch list.
Sweet Magnolias
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Three best friends from South Carolina stick by each others' sides through all the ups and downs, from divorce to new businesses, and try to ignore the small-town drama. Season 2 is coming soon on February 4!
The Hookup Plan
Rating: 7.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Set in Paris, France, this French drama follows Elsa and her group of friends as they try to help her get over her ex and believe in love again by hiring a male escort for her.
The Royal Treatment
Rating: 6/10
Why You Need To Watch It: A New York City hairdresser gets the job offer of a lifetime to do the hairstyles for an upcoming royal wedding. When she and the prince start to hit it off, will duty or love win?
Grace and Frankie
Rating: 8.2/10
Why You Need To Watch It: The iconic actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as two women who find out that their husbands have been having a secret affair for the last 20 years. This unlikely friendship blossoms into more than they could have imagined. The final episodes are coming to Netflix this year.
Never Have I Ever
Rating: 7.8/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Inspired by Mindy Kaling's childhood, a nerdy first-generation Indian-American teenager plans to lose her virginity before she graduates... what could go wrong? Season 2 finds her struggling to decide between two guys.
Sex Education
Rating: 8.3/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Sex, and lots of it. An awkward teenage boy with a sex therapist as a mom, partners with an edgy classmate to start an underground sex clinic at high school. Netflix recently announced a fourth season will be coming to Netflix.
Ginny and Georgia
Rating: 7.5/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Young mom Georgia and her teen daughter Ginny move to a new city for a fresh start but as secrets from her past start to surface they may jeopardize their future. After the cliffhanger from season 1, another season is officially coming.
Pretty Smart
Rating: 5.7/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Two sisters could not be more different, and when a neurotic intellectual has to move in with her carefree sister and house full of personalities things get pretty awkward, fabulous and funny.
Firefly Lane
Rating: 7.4/10
Why You Need To Watch It: Best friends Kate and Tully met as young girls living on Firefly Lane and become inseparable as they support each other through different struggles from childhood into their forties. A second season is in the works.