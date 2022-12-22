'Emily In Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount On His 'Disgusting' Obsession & 'Big Sis' Lily Collins
He's really into fashion!
Lucien Laviscount’s life hasn’t been the same since he made his debut on season two of Emily in Paris.
The British actor plays Alfie, Emily’s love interest who moved from London to Paris, and he's back again for season 3 of the hit Netflix show.
The 30-year-old has been labelled the internet’s new boyfriend and the actor is flattered, crediting the writing team for this honour.
“It's amazing to be in a position to be able to create something that can influence not just a generation, but so many different people. To be part of that is pretty special.”
The entire cast of Emily in Paris was in New York City to celebrate the premiere of season 3, which dropped on Netflix on December 21.
Ahead of the release, we caught up with Laviscount to discuss the evolution of Alfie, his style, his "disgusting" obsession with trainers and working alongside Lily Collins.
You have gone viral since your debut last season. How has your life changed since?
Honestly, it's a little bit more chaotic, I'm not gonna lie, but just obviously just taking it all in stride.
Really, it's amazing to be a part of such a show that touches so many different countries and cultures and different people from all different ages and different walks of life and to kind of be able to spread a little bit joy.
Yeah, it's nice. It's a nice feeling.
How has Alfie evolved from season two to season three?
In season two, Alfie had this cloud over him where he wasn't happy with his work and his relationships in the city that he didn't really… he couldn’t really see through the clouds. And then Emily comes into his life, this unicorn out of nowhere, and opens him up.
Then season three, his barriers kind of just melt away and you get to see both sides of Alfie. He’s got his heart on his sleeve, and he'll speak his truth. But this season, you definitely get to see a little bit more of what makes him tick.
Alfie was this British transplant in Paris with French culture and Emily is American. How does he fit in this ensemble?
I feel like that's the beautiful thing about Paris – it's got people from all different walks of life coming together and in the beautiful open-air museum that is Paris.
I don’t feel like he’s out of place in a world where everyone's just figuring it out. I feel like that's another reason why I think he gels so well with the group is because we're all just figuring it out.
There's also this parallel because you are also British working alongside the French and American cast.
Yeah, I gotta fly the flag! I gotta represent the Brits! Paris everything is heightened, but it's nice to have a little bit of a British twist on it.
How much of yourself do you see in Alfie?
Oh, I see so much. I think Alfie, like I said before, has his heart on his sleeve and he speaks from the heart and how he handles things… I want that in my life as well.
There are certain situations, especially in season three where shit hits the fan, basically and I look at Alfie... I hope if this ever happens to me, I want to react like that.
In what way do you mean?
I find it difficult sometimes to walk away from situations because I want to fix them. Or sometimes I just need to walk away, and not everything can be fixed. And I feel like Alfie holds his ground and he's okay with the decisions he makes, and he can walk away.
I think there’s a confidence in the maturity and vulnerability within that. I think it's something that I hope to be like in situations like that.
What was it like filming in Paris this time around as season two was filmed during the pandemic?
The trailer situation is non-existent anymore because we can't park our trailers on set. But um, but in all honesty, it's amazing to kind of be in a city and feel the energy. Everything coming out of COVID like the life that it breathes is incredible, you know, people coming back bigger and better than ever.
Paris is fucking amazing and it’s on fire right now. Paris is my home and so to see people back in the streets, enjoying it, tourists coming in, I love it.
Fashion is everything in the "Emily in Paris" series. How would you describe Alfie's sense of style?
Listen, he works in a corporate kind of world so he has to kind of hold it together. I think this season, you get to see a little bit more of him out of the suits. And obviously, you see more of his day-to-day, he's not just rushing back from the office or going into the office.
You get the down days, which is when you can see a little bit more of his swag.
How similar or different is it to your own sense of style?
I'd say Alfie’s a little bit more practical than I am. I'm not as practical when it comes to my fashion (laughs). I wear things because it makes me happy. I like colors. And sometimes I don't like colors and I dress for how I'm feeling more so than the occasion.
Sometimes it just gets me either really cold or getting in some tight spots. So I'm a little bit more out there than Alfie in that sense.
What was it like playing opposite Lily Collins, who's not just your co-star but producer as well?
A big sister, honestly. I think from season two coming on set, I went to the table read and to be the new kid on the block… It's season two, the show's been this amazing phenomenon and then you're coming in as this new kind of character. I was only supposed to do three episodes.
And I'm here now, which is kind of amazing. But she's just so honest and truthful in everything she does. She's genuine. And to be able to dance with her is a gift. She's a rock star. She's the loveliest person.
Alfie shows Emily his neat sneaker collection. What's your obsession?
Yeah, my trainer game is pretty disgusting. It's almost the point where it's a problem. A lot of them are in my old box still. I'm one of them hoarders. I run the hundreds for sure.
And coats, which is the worst thing to hoard because it's so difficult to store them. So coats and jackets. I'll buy like shearling jacket in the middle of June. No reason other than I can… I don't need it in summertime.
Yeah, I'm pretty bad when it comes to that.
Emily in Paris season 3 is out now on Netflix.