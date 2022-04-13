You Can Take The Eurostar Train To Paris Through An Underwater Tunnel For Less Than $65
You can BYOB on board, too!
Taking the Eurostar — the high-speed train that travels through the undersea Channel Tunnel (or "Chunnel") between England and France — is an experience that belongs on any bucket list.
If you have a Europe trip planned this summer (or just live in Europe already), now's the perfect time to book — at the time of writing, Eurostar's "Low Fare Finder" was showing one-way standard class tickets from London to Paris (and vice versa) from £39 (CA$64 or US$51), meaning more budget for croissants.
The trip, which clocks in at about two and a half hours, takes you through the 50-kilometre-long Chunnel (the equivalent of 169 Eiffel Towers stacked on top of each other, according to Eurostar) at 160 km/h, and gets up to 300 km/h when travelling outside the tunnel.
The standard class (cheapest) ticket gives you a pretty comfy seat (which you can choose) in a normal cabin, and you can bring plenty of luggage and make use of the Wi-Fi. Pack snacks and drinks for the train to make the trip as budget-friendly as possible (hello, bring-your-own bubbles), though you can also buy supplies on board.
If you feel like splurging, a Business Premier ticket will give you access to a cocktail bar in the London or Paris lounge before you board and a three-course meal with Champagne on board to really start your holiday strong.
If Paris isn't your thing (and if this is the case, you might want to carefully consider why), Eurostar also travels direct to and from a number of other cities including Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, all of which also have the same cheap fares up for grabs.
If you want to skip cities altogether and head straight for the magic, you can travel direct to Disneyland Paris instead.
You can see a map of Eurostar's routes here.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.