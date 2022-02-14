The 6 Biggest Things I Miss About The US As An American Living In Europe
Last Friday, February 11, I celebrated a very special day, the fourth anniversary of the day I moved to Europe.
In 2018, I left my job as a TV host in Miami and moved to London. I was initially supposed to be there for just three weeks while completing some fashion journalism studies at the London College of Fashion. Still, the vibrant and lively atmosphere of London, as well as the stunning architecture that makes many of us who visit from abroad lust for more, convinced me to stay.
London was a spectacular time for me, as I made friends and explored the many city areas that make it so culturally diverse. It is a melting pot of people, languages and cultures from all over the world, and from among those people, I met my boyfriend. I got bored during the 2020 pandemic and decided to hop on Tinder, where I ended up matching with Pierre; a Frenchman who happened to be living in London after spending a few years in Dublin, but who mentioned to me from the very first date that he wouldn't want to live in London forever.
On the other hand, I didn't mind the idea of staying in London, but I was also open to going to other places. In mid-2021, the question popped up. "Would you move to France with me?" He had gotten a job opportunity in Côte d'Azur, and he wanted to know if I would go with him if he were to take it
I work from home after all, and I can write articles from my desk no matter where I am. I'm also not very attached to anything after so much moving around, so the answer was yes. So now I live in Nice, right on the French Riviera. I live in a place that many hear about in novels and old romantic films, and it's just as beautiful living it in person as reading and learning about it in media.
Will I ever move back to the US? I don't know what the future holds. As I said, I'm not very attached to any place, but as long as I am here, there will always be a list of irreplaceable things I miss and always look forward to experiencing when I'm back in the states, especially when I'm in Miami.
I miss Latin food
I miss Latin food so, so much. I am half Colombian and was raised on Colombian dishes, but I also grew up eating lots of Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Peruvian food. Living in Miami, Latin food is everywhere, and you have so many choices. If you go to Texas, you'll find a lot of Tex-Mex. No matter where I traveled in the country - New York City, Houston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago - I always found delicious Latin food places, plus access to the generic fast-food spots like Taco Bell, Chipotle or Baja Fresh.
Sure, in London, given that it's such a metropolitan city, you can find Latin food spots and everything from Tacos to Bandeja Paisa (A typical Colombian dish). However, that's in scarcity, so I was already highly deprived of having any Latin food when I was in London, and then when I moved to the South of France, it was null, aka, non-existent.
The other day, my friend told me he had ordered tacos from a place called Mr. Taco, and the order that arrived looked nothing like a taco - it was more like a Mediterranean Greek Gyro stuffed with french fries. I almost fainted when I realized this is what they consider and sell as tacos in this part of the world. It looked, tasted and acted nothing like a taco.
So yes, Latin food lives in my heart and mind rent-free and, though I love a cheese board and can't complain about the excellent wine, I miss not having easy access to food that brings me comfort and makes me feel at home.
I miss day trips to Disney World
Growing up in South Florida, day trips to Disney are so common. I did them all the time as a kid with my family and even as an adult with friends, since living in Miami, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and even Universal Studios was a 3-hour car ride away.
The closest thing I have to that now is Disneyland Paris, and I don't mind it at all, but I can't just get in my car and be at Disneyworld within three hours like I used to growing up. I have to plan it all out now, whether by taking a plane to Paris or taking a plane to Florida.
I get to take fantastic day trips to small towns and villages in France and other parts of Europe, which I will never take for granted, but the Happiest Place on Earth definitely has a special place in my heart, and I miss being able to go whenever I want.
I miss the Miami weather
Yes, it's moist and super humid, but Miami weather is all-around perfect throughout the year. It's ideal for the beach at any time, and all you ever really need from January to March is a little cardigan in case it gets chillier at night. Still, the sunshine, tropical wind and beachy vibe are amazing, perfect for lots of outdoor events, terrace bars and outdoor seating.
Living in London, you get about two weeks of summer and sometimes that isn't even guaranteed. It's very rainy and gray, but I always liked it anyway, so I never complained. But I would never dare to say that I preferred the weather in London over South Florida's tropical feel - yes, even during August's intense heat waves.
Now in the French Riviera, the weather is nearly perfect because you get the four seasons, but it's still bright and sunny year-round. The Alps look gorgeous in the winter with the snow at the tip, which you can see from afar as you walk along the beach. However, you don't have the luxury of going to the beach all year and walking around in lighter clothes. There is winter here, and it gets pretty chilly.
I miss the authentic US Culture
Football games, tailgating before the actual game, celebrating big holidays like Thanksgiving and Fourth of July celebrations with friends; are all things I miss so much.
I miss things like getting invited over friends' houses for Fourth of July barbecues, dressing up in American Pride colors and having red, white and blue popsicles - which remind me of my entire childhood because they have always been my favorite. Then there is also SuperBowl season, aka chicken wing season!
I miss going to friends' houses at some point in February and eating a bunch of wings and dips while sharing great memories. In 2019, I covered the Super Bowl LIV in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and it just felt exhilarating to be there and really get a good look at American culture at its most authentic.
Americans, we are loud and proud and ride hard for our culture, and those times of the year are so exciting because you feel it in the air. I've lived in various countries, including Colombia, England and France, and nobody celebrates Independence Day as we do in the US.
I miss the awesome food trucks
Food trucks are popular in the US. I've seen awesome food trucks in every city I've been to, and Miami is no different.
I miss finger foods and the idea of just walking around and hanging out in any random place, with a food truck or two being present to order some grub on the spot. In France, that is not a thing. In France, you go someplace, sit down, and enjoy your meal at a specific restaurant.
The experience of food trucks at festivals, soccer or football games, outside of stadiums, or when you leave a bar or nightclub in the late hours is amazing, and it's also such a significant part of the experience of living in the states.
I miss the elite hospitality and customer service
American customer service is elite! We put the customer first, and we do strive to have the customer be completely satisfied.
In other countries, including the UK and France, I don't believe that is not the case. It makes interacting with companies and visiting restaurants less pleasant than in the US, where you know you will have stellar table service no matter where you go. The culture that we have of serving and doing it well is something I cherish and enjoy every time I visit the US.