This Tiny Hilltop Village Is One Of France's Most Underrated Mountain Towns
Hallmark movie, French Edition 😍
There's nothing like venturing into the unknown of a small town in Europe and immersing yourself in its history.
Saint-Paul de Vence is a tiny village in the French Riviera with a population of about 3,500 people, and from afar it looks like a scene from a medieval movie. Its buildings all sit perfectly atop a mountain, like puzzle pieces strategically merged together.
The picturesque architecture is as beautiful to look at from far-off, as you drive or ride your bike up, as it is when you are inside, walking the streets and admiring the big stone gabled houses wrapped in grapevines and leaves.
Saint-Paul is a true hidden gem in the Côte d'Azur, as it isn't as well-known or frequented as those towns nearby, such as Nice, Cannes, and Monaco.
Located at about 25 minutes from Nice Airport, the commune is perfect for a day trip if you're looking to enjoy art history, galleries, handmade architecture dating back to the 16th century and breathtaking scenery around every corner.
Saint-Paul's diameter can easily be toured by foot in about one hour, however, you might take longer, if you want to stop and appreciate the businesses, eateries and mini art exhibits that play a role in its charming vibes and history.
Things to do in Saint-Paul de Vence
Down the Rue Grande, located in the center of the village, you'll find so many artist studios, craft shops and galleries that are actually historically popular within the artworks. According to the municipality's website, the town was frequented by some of "the greatest artists of the 20th century: Matisse, Chagall, Picasso, Braque, Léger, Folon, etc."
You also need to stop by Le Glacier de la Fontaine. This gelato shop, situated on 41 Rue Grande — right next to a famous water fountain — is the best spot to satisfy your sweet tooth with crepes and ice cream.
Along the Rue de la Tour, you'll be able to take in the atmosphere of the lively restaurants. People often drive here from nearby villages to sip wine and dine on the patios, especially when the sun is shining on the centuries-old curtain walls and bastions that surround the to village.
From there you'll appreciate the panoramic views of the Saint-Paul countryside as well as its lemon and olive trees, and if you look beyond that (as you're taking your next sip of wine) you'll spot the blue of the Mediterranean Sea.
Visiting Saint-Paul de Vence
Why You Need To Go: It's a small scenic town, placed right atop a mountain, with the most scenic views and delicious foods, perfect for a day trip when in the Côte d'Azur.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.