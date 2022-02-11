Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
day trips near nice

This Tiny Hilltop Village Is One Of France's Most Underrated Mountain Towns

Hallmark movie, French Edition 😍

Global Staff Writer
This Tiny Hilltop Village Is One Of France’s Most Underrated Mountain Towns
Cata Balzano | Narcity

There's nothing like venturing into the unknown of a small town in Europe and immersing yourself in its history.

Saint-Paul de Vence is a tiny village in the French Riviera with a population of about 3,500 people, and from afar it looks like a scene from a medieval movie. Its buildings all sit perfectly atop a mountain, like puzzle pieces strategically merged together.

The picturesque architecture is as beautiful to look at from far-off, as you drive or ride your bike up, as it is when you are inside, walking the streets and admiring the big stone gabled houses wrapped in grapevines and leaves.

Saint-Paul is a true hidden gem in the Côte d'Azur, as it isn't as well-known or frequented as those towns nearby, such as Nice, Cannes, and Monaco.

Located at about 25 minutes from Nice Airport, the commune is perfect for a day trip if you're looking to enjoy art history, galleries, handmade architecture dating back to the 16th century and breathtaking scenery around every corner.

Saint-Paul's diameter can easily be toured by foot in about one hour, however, you might take longer, if you want to stop and appreciate the businesses, eateries and mini art exhibits that play a role in its charming vibes and history.

Things to do in Saint-Paul de Vence

Down the Rue Grande, located in the center of the village, you'll find so many artist studios, craft shops and galleries that are actually historically popular within the artworks. According to the municipality's website, the town was frequented by some of "the greatest artists of the 20th century: Matisse, Chagall, Picasso, Braque, Léger, Folon, etc."

You also need to stop by Le Glacier de la Fontaine. This gelato shop, situated on 41 Rue Grande — right next to a famous water fountain — is the best spot to satisfy your sweet tooth with crepes and ice cream.

Along the Rue de la Tour, you'll be able to take in the atmosphere of the lively restaurants. People often drive here from nearby villages to sip wine and dine on the patios, especially when the sun is shining on the centuries-old curtain walls and bastions that surround the to village.

From there you'll appreciate the panoramic views of the Saint-Paul countryside as well as its lemon and olive trees, and if you look beyond that (as you're taking your next sip of wine) you'll spot the blue of the Mediterranean Sea.

Visiting Saint-Paul de Vence

Why You Need To Go: It's a small scenic town, placed right atop a mountain, with the most scenic views and delicious foods, perfect for a day trip when in the Côte d'Azur.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Immersive Exhibit Is Coming To Many More Cities In The US

It opens in Dallas, Texas this week!

melissasheridan | Instagram, shannonpepe | Instagram

If you appreciate art history but can't exactly travel to Italy right now, you're in luck.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Immersive Exhibit is popping up in cities all across the U.S., with the most recent one opening this week in Dallas, Texas.

Keep Reading Show less

Monet's Immersive Exhibit Opens This Week In Miami & You Can Step Right Into His Paintings

See the French artist's most famous paintings come to life!

Beyond Monet

After a successful run of Van Gogh's famous exhibit, a unique new experience is making its debut in Miami this week.

The unveiling of Beyond Monet, The Immersive Experience, will take place at Miami's Ice Palace Studios on Friday, February 11, with a gallery experience that celebrates Claude Monet’s iconic career and legacy in the most personal way.

Keep Reading Show less

This 4-Hour Arizona Riverside Train Ride Takes You Through Rare Nature & Wildlife

40 miles of untouched landscape and panoramic views 😍

Verde Canyon Railroad

Arizona might be known for its deserts, but there are some truly stunning green spaces hidden throughout the state — and you can only get the best views by rail.

The Verde Canyon Railroad offers an amazing four-hour sightseeing experience through central Arizona, where you can see the completely untouched greenery of the state from a route that only a train can reach.

Keep Reading Show less
los angeles houses for rent

Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb For Valentine's Day & You Can Rent The LA Home For $56 A Night

Spend a romantic night at Issa's place!

Airbnb

Issa Rae will be hosting an Airbnb located in South Los Angeles for two nights and an unforgettable Valentine's Day, and we're jealous of whoever books it first.

In partnership with Airbnb, the Insecure actress will be creating an itinerary to show her guests around South Los Angeles, while highlighting the many aspects of L.A.'s Black culture.

Keep Reading Show less