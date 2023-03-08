This Dreamy California Island Is Like Going To The South Of France Without The Plane Ride
There’s one island off the Southern California coast that feels like you've been whisked away to the South of France, no passport necessary. It's called Catalina Island and it's one of the state’s most underrated gems.
Crystal-clear waters and colorful buildings lodged along the hills make the small town of Avalon, located on the isle, a drool-worthy escape.
In order to get there, you must take a ferry with ports coming out of several SoCal cities for around $40 one-way.
You can hike rolling green hills to see native bison and even take a zipline tour around the island! The vibrant blue water is the perfect place to see colorful fish and dolphins while you kayak, snorkel, or even cruise a glass bottom boat.
There are also tons of cute boutiques, adorable coffee shops and restaurants with delicious wine tastings. Yes, the Catalina Wine Mixer from the film, Step Brothers is a real thing.
Though there is much to do on the island, the main city of Avalon is where most of the magic happens, so to speak.
That's where you'll not only find most of the shopping centers and the island spa but there's also the famous Descanso Beach Club which gives you the perfect aesthetic between California and France.
You'll find towering palm trees surrounded by hills and European architecture. Here, you can sunbathe in a cabana or float in the sparkling turquoise ocean to cool off.
Besides the beautiful sights, Catalina Island has quite an interesting history. It used to be a part of the Spanish empire and served as a hot spot for smugglers and pirates to hide their contraband.
Whether you’re the adventurous type or just want to lounge on the beach with a glass of wine, this island has everything you need for an amazing getaway.
