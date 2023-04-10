This Small Iowa Town Is A Slice Of Norway & It Has Epic Waterfall Trails (PHOTOS)
These hikes look like they're straight out of a storybook. 😍
There's a small town in Iowa with heavy Nordic influence that's as if you went overseas without the plane ride...and, with a Midwestern twist.
Decorah is a charming city with not only an adorable downtown but also incredible hikes that will just take your breath away.
There's a large Scandinavian presence in the area because since the land was favorable for farming, according to The Norwegian American, Norsemen came to Iowa in large numbers and built their institutions here.
There is a well-recognized museum, the Vesterheim. Here, you can learn all about the Nordic settlers who came to America and rooted their cultural influence in the States.
Annually in July, they celebrate at Nordic Fest, where many people celebrate in traditional costumes, enjoy authentic dishes and dance in the streets.
If you're more on the adventurous side, there is more to do than check out the historical downtown area, such as go kayaking and fishing or even head down one of Iowa's iconic hiking trails that's filled with breathtaking waterfalls.
There are tons of park areas in the city, including their most popular, Dunnings' Spring Park, which has a 200-foot waterfall surrounded by gorgeous green shrubbery.
You can find a timeless stone arch bridge and a wooden staircase that leads you to the peak of the spring.
Decorah also has an Ice Cave preserve, which is one of the largest in the Midwest, and you can see the chilled natural wonder up until June. Then, the ice begins to melt until cooler temperatures come back.
In regards to seasonal changes, the Iowa town's recreational areas are spectacular to visit in the Fall when the leaves turn yellow paint the picture of a scene from a storybook, like the Trollkor Trail Loop.
Though Decorah is considered a more rural town, it is a hidden gem with heaps of awe-inspiring landmarks, you wouldn't even believe you're in Iowa.
You can't forget about the centuries of foundational value the city has adapted from overseas to make you feel as though you traveled to Scandinavia without a passport!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.