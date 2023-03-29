This Georgia State Park Has An Incredible Hike That Leads to Breathtaking Waterfalls
It's the tallest waterfall in Georgia.
There's a small North Georgia town that is home to the tallest waterfall in the Peach State. It's located in Dawsonville, GA with a breathtaking trail that leads you to the main attraction, Amicalola Falls.
The natural wonder is 729 feet high with seven natural cascades. It's a short 2.1-mile hike to the top to see the scenic destination.
You can start at the waterfall's peak or at the bottom and make your journey along the staircase to find the best view. Many visitors note that there are a lot of steps involved, but the higher you go, you'll be able to see an incredible picture of the mountains in the distance.
There is also a lodging area, where you can go camping, glamping and even rent a cabin, so you can wake up to the sound of nature.
At the lodge, you can participate in activities like archery and zip lining, as well.
The state park stretches farther than just the falls. The Appalachian Trail behind the Visitor's Center leads 8 miles up to Springer Mountain if you choose to go beyond the Amicalola cascades, where you can see the most magical sunsets paint the skies hues of oranges and pinks.
People enjoy heading towards these trails during the autumn season when the leaves color the perimeter yellows and crimson reds, which makes you feel as though you stepped into a storybook.
In the winter, the water freezes and chunks of icicles hug the rocks like a white paradise.
The trail is accessible year-round and all vehicles need is a $5 GA State Park Pass for priceless views. You'll never want to look back.
