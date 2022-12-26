3 Breathtaking Waterfalls In North Carolina You Can Walk Behind & Are Open Year-Round
These views are a small hike away.
There are gorgeous cascading waterfalls all over North Carolina, and some you can actually walk behind to watch the scenic view from the rushing stream. These natural wonders are a short hike away and are absolutely breathtaking.
While some falls are hidden gems, others are as tall as 75 feet and are rather hard to miss. However, you won't have to find them alone. You can bring your four-legged friends to each trail.
These routes are open year-round no matter the season. You might see the water turn to icicles in the Winter or the colorful trees turning bright reds and yellows during Fall. No matter when you go, don't forget a jacket you don't mind getting a little wet.
Dry Falls
Price: $3/vehicle, $15 annual pass
When: Open year-round
Address: Highlands, NC
Why You Need To Go: This 75-foot beauty rushes over a large rock formation and has a gated trail to walk behind. It has a high visitor volume and is also pet-friendly.
However, it is important to be weary during the winter time as the slicked rocks might not look like there is ice on them, but they can be extremely slippery.
Window Falls
When: Year-round
Address: Hanging Rock State Park
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem got its name because it's tucked away behind a rock wall with a hole — or "window" — where you can see right through.
The falling streams aren't as heavy and make for the perfect IG backdrop for you to step behind. This is also a pet-friendly area.
Moore Cove Falls
When: Open year-round
Address: Brevard, NC
Why You Need To Go: It's a short hike to see this fascinating sight that's about 50 feet tall. There's plenty of room for you to walk behind into a little grotto area.
You can sit and enjoy the rushing water or even walk around it.
