This Hidden Gem In North Carolina Is A Charming Island Town Getaway With Gorgeous Beaches
It's a top destination for Spring Break. 🏖️
Spring break is right around the corner, and if you still don't have vacay plans, this charming beach town in North Carolina might be a nice little getaway to consider.
Wrightsville Beach, NC, is a small spot by the sea famous for its powdery white sand beaches and quaint harbor village vibe one could liken to New England.
Its uniqueness is why it has been named one of the United States "top Spring Break destinations" by Travel and Leisure, and it's not even the state's most visited spot, like Hilton Head or Emerald Isle, making it a hidden gem.
Tourists enjoy visiting the local shops around town, going to the miles of shoreline for a fun beach day, or catching stunning ocean and sunrise views from the Johnnie Mercers Pier.
The small island town is right on the Atlantic Ocean and about 20 minutes from the center of another charming coastal town, Wilmington, NC, which is also a fun trip.
Because it's so far away from the pollution that comes with busy civilization, Wrightsville Beach is known to have pristine beaches with soft sand and clear water, perfect for fishers and boaters.
You can visit for a day trip on the weekend with your sweetheart or make an entire week out of your time by booking a hotel with the family.
If you want to make a road trip out of unique little beach towns, you can visit the Tar Heel State, the quiet city of Seaport, NC, is about an hour's drive down the coast.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.