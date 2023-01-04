This Hike In Mississippi Leads To Stunning Waterfalls & You Can Stand Underneath Them
Take a dip in the natural pools, too. 🏞
The Gulf Coast of the United States is filled with so many beautiful bayous, lakes, and rivers you can explore. However, if you're looking for more of an adventure and want to find a few waterfalls, a road trip to Mississippi will make it.
Clark Creek Natural Area, located about 20 miles west of Woodville, MS is the perfect hop, skip, and jump from Louisiana's major cities. So, if you're looking for a fun day trip or a place to spend a relaxing weekend, this is your spot.
The Magnolia State nature preserve offers three hiking trails that take you past gorgeous cascading waterfalls you can stand underneath.
All the trails lead to waterfalls, so choosing which path to take comes down to the difficulty and timing you want to adventure through.
The most difficult path is the 4.3-mile Primitive Trail, which lasts just over two hours. The Waterfall Trail is a three-mile loop taking nearly 90 minutes to finish, and the quickest is the 2.8-mile Improved Trail, which is a simpler hour and 15 minute-long journey.
Each of these trails is rated as moderate, so your calves might be burning as you gain some elevation in the middle of your hike, but it won't take too much out of you.
There are creeks and streams winding all throughout the trails, and you can even take a quick refreshing dip into some of these.
While none of the falls are larger than 20 to 30 feet in height, they're still beautiful to look at, and refreshing to stand underneath.
Entry is $4 a car, so be sure to bring cash.
Clark Creek Natural Area
Price: $4 per vehicle
Address: 366 Ft Adams Pond Rd, Woodville, MS 39669
Why You Need To Go: These hikes lead to gorgeous natural waterfalls you can stand under.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 04, 2019.