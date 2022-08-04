A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
"I sent it to my architect friend saying how cool it was!!!!"
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior.
In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles Maddry, said they only lasted three weeks in their Lone Star State residence before she and her husband moved back to their hometown in Louisiana after falling in love with a new house full of rich history.
The unique mid-century property was built by William and Samuel Wiener in 1934. Every aspect of their home is custom built in a clean, innovative style, so it's basically a modernist home lover's dream.
Viewers in the comment section share mixed feelings about the couple's situation. So many people on the app are sending their suggestions for interior design tips, others are just happy to see the inside and some can't believe they left Austin, TX.
@ellesmaddry
How we stumbled into owning the oldest modern house in Louisiana #midcenturymodern #modernhouse #remodel
The decor is so unique to the property, it caused an uproar of people to fall in love with an interior that's been a mystery to them for a long time now. Commentors gushed over the features of the place and have been obsessed with it since they saw it on Zillow.
"DUDE I’m from Shreveport and saw this house on Zillow," someone commented. "I sent it to my architect friend saying how cool it was!!!!"
Many who live in Louisiana are happy to see the home finally has owners and are connecting with one another through its history.
"I always loved it and wanted to see the inside," Another Shreveport viewer commented. "So happy you have it and will take care of it."
While others are confused about their decision to move back to their hometown.
"You left Shreveport and chose to come back?" One user said. "Couldn't be me. Beautiful house tho."
Another said they "guess" they'd move to Shreveport only for this home.
A shot of the stairs from Maddry's TikTok. Right: The bathroom covered in tiles.ellesmaddry | TikTok
There are many unique designs found throughout the home's architecture like a concrete fireplace, huge windows, and quirky patterned tiles that reach the bathroom ceiling.
The Louisiana city borders Texas and has become an industrial capital for the surrounding states. It's often visited by people attending a business meeting or passing through while on a road trip, so the next time you're in town you might be able to spot one of the few Wiener houses left standing.