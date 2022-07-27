NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply

It's a little bit of a fixer-upper!🔨

Texas Staff Writer
The McGlashan-Nickerson House in Calais, ME.

Maine Preservation

A giant house that is pretty much yours for free might sound too good to be true, but it's actually real.

The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.

Now, it's not quite the same as just buying a home. The Maine Preservation and the National Park Service are currently taking proposals from anyone who is a "preservation-minded individual" to create something unique with the historic building

You have until December 2022 to submit a plan, and whoever wins will be able to lease the building for free for up to 60 years, as long as the new "steward" fronts the renovation bill.

You can restore the house, which was built in the 1880s, and live in it as a private family home, or even turn it into a business venture like a bed and breakfast. There aren't many strict restrictions on what the future owner does with it, and the preservation website even gives a few ideas.

Based on the photos provided in the listing, the entire thing isn't run down. There are still certain aspects of the Italianate-style home that could be maintained, including much of the property's original structure and the intricate architecture seen in things like crown molding on the doors and walls, and the designs on the original fireplaces.

One of the fireplaces inside the house.One of the fireplaces inside the house.Maine Preservation

The house makes up an entire 1.5 acres of land and is even settled near water as the Red Beach off the St. Croix river can be seen over the property's towering trees.

The Maine Preservation says if no one steps up as landlord of the house, the piece of history could be lost forever.

If you're interested but unsure of what exactly you're getting into, you can read the floor plans or even take a virtual tour of the house. For official questions regarding the competition, the Maine Preservation has opened a page where you can submit specific questions about the process.

To officially enter your bid to own the McGlashan-Nickerson House you can visit the request portal, which will remain open until further notice.

McGlashan-Nickerson House

Price: Free

Neighborhood: Calais, ME

Description: A 6-bedroom fixer-upper that's yours for free if you have the best renovation plans.

View Here

