This Brand New Tiny Home In Alabama Is Only $97K & It's A Modern 2-Bedroom On Wheels (PHOTOS)
You can take it anywhere in America.
Smaller living quarters could be the perfect option for those seeking housing, depending on your lifestyle of course.
If this is something you’re interested in, you might enjoy this super affordable tiny home for sale in Alabama. It even has wheels, so you can move it anywhere in the United States.
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Warrior, AL, costs only $97,500 for the entire 306 square feet of living space nestled inside the sleek modern home style made of wood.
You will definitely get a total bang for your buck, as this gem is complete with all the amenities you could need to live your best life.
The exterior of the modern tiny home in Warrior, AL.Tiny House Listings
Inside, the polished contemporary look is noticeable as the place is surrounded by white walls and more exposed wood.
There's a small living room with a television where you can cuddle on the couch while also looking at the views out the windows.
This area is the central point of the house, so every room is connected to it like the heart of your new home.
The living room inside the modern tiny home in Warrior, AL.Tiny House Listings
There are two sets of stairs on either end of the rectangular layout that leads to the separate bedrooms set up in these adorable little nooks.
You can really optimize the coziness of your sleeping area in these hidden spaces tucked away in the second story.
Stairs that lead to a bedroom inside the modern tiny home in Warrior, AL. Right: A view from one of the bedrooms.Tiny House Listings
A home is not complete without proper living amenities, and the ones in this abode are brand-spanking-new.
The full kitchen is complete with a stove, oven, stainless steel refrigerator, and plenty of counter space to prepare meals.
You can't forget about the bathroom with a walk-in shower, vanity area, and your very own washer and dryer.
The kitchen inside the modern tiny home in Warrior, AL. Right inside The house's washer, dryer, and toilet.Tiny House Listings
The certified tiny home is ready for the right person. If that's you, you can find more information here.
Certified Modern Tiny House
Price: $97,500
Neighborhood: Warrior, AL.
Description: This 306-square-foot tiny home is like an ultra-sleek modern complete with everything you need!