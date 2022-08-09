A 24-Year-Old From Louisiana Gained 4M Followers On TikTok By Sharing His Spicy Seafood Boils
It's all in the seasonings.
Every Southerner could agree that there's nothing better than a flavorful traditional Louisiana seafood boil any time of the year. Those who cook these cuisines take it very seriously, and one TikToker is showing everyone how it's done.
Javaris Donnett, better known as chefjayvoo on social media, has 4 million followers on the app. The 24-year-old gained notoriety by sharing clips of his boils.
They include ingredients like crab and turkey necks in an array of scrumptious Cajun spices that he describes to viewers.
@chefjayvoo
Reply to @zilla_beardy HOW TO BOIL SHRIMP LOUISIANA STYLE 🤤🦐#ClearGenius #FerragamoLetsDance #XfinityFanthem #LeadWithLove #fy #foryou #Shrimp #food
His most popular video on the app currently has over 80 million views and it's a fool-proof guide to boiling shrimp "Louisiana style".
The whole pot includes a whole canister of Tony's Chachere's Creole seasoning, two jars each of both garlic and onion powder, two lemon pepper seasoning bottles, a jar of Paprika, and other ingredients to make the mixture "extra spicy."
The young chef then added orange juice to the mix, which seemed to be an unlikely ingredient to viewers, but one he regularly uses in his viral recipes.
Through his business, the Boil Master, Chefjayvoo, creates all sorts of flavorful concoctions and shares how he makes each of them on his social media, and they're pretty easy to follow along and replicate.
@chefjayvoo
CRAWFISH IN TBE NEIGHBORHOOD 🦞🔥#WomenOwnedBusiness #OscarsAtHome #SeeHerGreatness #fyp #crawfish
He gets over a million views on nearly every video that includes him boiling some tasty food, and each has an outpour of comments that mention how good everything looks
His Internet fame earned him some recognition from La Lakers' Anthony Davis who the chef recently made a video with. The NBA player was blown away when he tried the food.