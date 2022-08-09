Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

louisiana seafood boil

A 24-Year-Old From Louisiana Gained 4M Followers On TikTok By Sharing His Spicy Seafood Boils

It's all in the seasonings.

Texas Staff Writer
Javaris Donnett holding crab legs above his boiler. Right: Donnett pouring shrimp into his boiler.

Javaris Donnett holding crab legs above his boiler. Right: Donnett pouring shrimp into his boiler.

chefjayvoo | TikTok

Every Southerner could agree that there's nothing better than a flavorful traditional Louisiana seafood boil any time of the year. Those who cook these cuisines take it very seriously, and one TikToker is showing everyone how it's done.

Javaris Donnett, better known as chefjayvoo on social media, has 4 million followers on the app. The 24-year-old gained notoriety by sharing clips of his boils.

They include ingredients like crab and turkey necks in an array of scrumptious Cajun spices that he describes to viewers.

@chefjayvoo

Reply to @zilla_beardy HOW TO BOIL SHRIMP LOUISIANA STYLE 🤤🦐#ClearGenius #FerragamoLetsDance #XfinityFanthem #LeadWithLove #fy #foryou #Shrimp #food

His most popular video on the app currently has over 80 million views and it's a fool-proof guide to boiling shrimp "Louisiana style".

The whole pot includes a whole canister of Tony's Chachere's Creole seasoning, two jars each of both garlic and onion powder, two lemon pepper seasoning bottles, a jar of Paprika, and other ingredients to make the mixture "extra spicy."

The young chef then added orange juice to the mix, which seemed to be an unlikely ingredient to viewers, but one he regularly uses in his viral recipes.

Through his business, the Boil Master, Chefjayvoo, creates all sorts of flavorful concoctions and shares how he makes each of them on his social media, and they're pretty easy to follow along and replicate.

@chefjayvoo

CRAWFISH IN TBE NEIGHBORHOOD 🦞🔥#WomenOwnedBusiness #OscarsAtHome #SeeHerGreatness #fyp #crawfish

He gets over a million views on nearly every video that includes him boiling some tasty food, and each has an outpour of comments that mention how good everything looks

His Internet fame earned him some recognition from La Lakers' Anthony Davis who the chef recently made a video with. The NBA player was blown away when he tried the food.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...