This Cross-Country Train Trip From Louisiana Has Many Cool Stops & Stunning Scenic Views
It's such a fun way to travel. 🚆
Train rides are the perfect time to relax and explore the world right outside your window because, let's be honest, window seats on a plane aren't always as fun.
There's a railroad trip from New Orleans, LA offering a peaceful and scenic journey through tons of cities out west, and depending on your trip, tickets can be pretty cheap.
Amtrak's "Sunset Limited" trip, starting from the Big Easy, takes you to several cities across the southwest, including Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.
You'll go through swampy Bayou country, near the Mexican border, through the sweeping Southwestern deserts, and by the impressive California mountains, which will make the anticipation much more exciting.
The trip is obviously much longer than a flight, but the 48-hour travel time is the perfect time to relax, unwind and enjoy the gorgeous natural landscapes surrounding you from the train's windows.
This is the ideal opportunity to knock out plenty of destinations on your travel bucket list, like Houston, TX, Tucson, AZ, and Palm Springs, CA.
There are several ways to make yourself comfortable during the trip, ranging from coach seats and small roomettes to roomy bedrooms with your own first-class attendant.
There are plenty of meals, snacks, and drinks to enjoy through the traditional dining services (available for sleeping car customers) and the cafe.
Small cats and dogs are allowed, so you can even bring your pet along for the ride.
You can book your trip on the Amtrak website now to explore all the different ticketing options and places you can visit while riding the Sunset Limited!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 05, 2019.