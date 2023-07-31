This Texas Train Wine Tour Lets You Discover 66 Miles of Beautiful Hill Country
Train rides may not be as ubiquitous here in the United States as they are in Europe, for instance, but we do have our fair share of rails to partake in. When an opportunity arises to ride on the railroad, it's always a great time, especially when your view from the train is the Texas Hill Country. All year round, you can sip wine on a Texas train taking you through some of the most gorgeous parts of the state.
All aboard the Austin Steam Train! You'll take off from Cedar Park, travel through Texas Hill Country and over the South San Gabriel River, and wind up somewhere magical.
This particular train has numerous opportunities to come aboard and take advantage of its bar. And even if the bar isn't open, you'll still have an adventurous day ahead of you.
The Austin Steam Train Association website has the full list of dates, which you should definitely check out.
The Hill Country Flyer includes the train ride through the Hill Country, a two-hour layover in Burnet where you can grab lunch on your own and watch a staged Wild West gunfight in town.
The 66-mile ride is six and a half hours in total, including the layover, departing at 9 a.m. from the Cedar Park train station and returning at 3:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $60 per person.
The train itself is comprised of a host of beautifully restored antique train cars, aiming to recreate the charm of riding on a steam train as if you were in a cowboy movie. There's even a museum at the station if you want to learn about the history of steam trains while you're waiting to board on to your next adventure.
Now, if you're interested in the train's bar and sipping on wine as you ride past the countryside, you're in luck!
The Wedding Oak Wine Train, available once a month, is an excursion that takes you on the same train ride, only this time you can drink. It's like a wine tour on wheels!
Plus, once you've arrived in Burnet, the wine tasting continues at the Wedding Oak Winery in town while you shop till you drop.
The Wine Train takes place on Sundays and will usually run you $79 to $84 per person. The train departs from Cedar Park's train station at 11 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m.
Be sure to check out their other routes and special events as well, there's sure to be something for everyone and for every occasion. There is even a seasonal train ride in November and December that features a very special guest: Santa!
Choo choo!
Hill Country Flyer train experience
Price: $30 to $84 for the train ticket
When: Most Saturdays, January through May and September through November; the Wine Train takes place monthly on a Sunday, January to June and September to November.
Address: 401 E Whitestone Blvd, Ste C-100, Cedar Park, TX
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing better than a day spent exploring a part of Texas you've never been to before, while maybe being just slightly buzzed off of wine.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 21, 2020.
