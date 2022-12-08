This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
No kids allowed! 🎄
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judge-y teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.
The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the Polar Express.
For $45, you can climb aboard the "Christmas Wine Train" departing from the Lone Star State's very own holiday town of Grapevine, TX. Not to mention, they serve up two complimentary glasses of wine while journeying through North Texas city.
Each attendee must be over 21 years old because this opportunity is all about sampling and sipping the complimentary vino provided by a local Texas winery. You'll be offered savory bites and a dessert to pair with the beverages.
Extra spirits, if needed, are available for purchase after you've had the two provided glasses.
The interior of the train is decked out in glittery red and green decorations, which will have you feeling like you're actually on the way to the North Pole to meet Santa Clause.
There are two chances to catch a ride on this cheery train, December 8 and December 15.
After those rides are done, the event won't be offered until the holidays next year, so you might want to purchase tickets now.
Christmas Wine Train
Price: $45
When: December 8 & December 15
Address: 705 S. Main St. Grapevine, TX
Why You Need To Go: There are no kids allowed on this Christmasy train ride!
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible