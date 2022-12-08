Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

grapevine vintage railroad

This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine

Texas Staff Writer
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judge-y teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the Polar Express.

For $45, you can climb aboard the "Christmas Wine Train" departing from the Lone Star State's very own holiday town of Grapevine, TX. Not to mention, they serve up two complimentary glasses of wine while journeying through North Texas city.

Each attendee must be over 21 years old because this opportunity is all about sampling and sipping the complimentary vino provided by a local Texas winery. You'll be offered savory bites and a dessert to pair with the beverages.

Extra spirits, if needed, are available for purchase after you've had the two provided glasses.

The interior of the train is decked out in glittery red and green decorations, which will have you feeling like you're actually on the way to the North Pole to meet Santa Clause.

There are two chances to catch a ride on this cheery train, December 8 and December 15.

After those rides are done, the event won't be offered until the holidays next year, so you might want to purchase tickets now.

Christmas Wine Train

Price: $45

When: December 8 & December 15

Address: 705 S. Main St. Grapevine, TX

Why You Need To Go: There are no kids allowed on this Christmasy train ride!

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

Website

    Brittany Cristiano
    Texas Staff Writer
    Brittany Cristiano is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on viral TikToks, and trending local characters in the Southern United States. She is based in Houston, Texas.
