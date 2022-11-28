This Texas City Turns Into A Glittery Christmas Town That Even The Grinch Would Love
The place is considered the Christmas Capital of Texas.
The holidays are just around the corner, and with that comes the sparkling lights decorating buildings and trees, the Christmas adornments, and fun activities to enjoy with the family. And this is something that a city in Texas takes very seriously.
Grapevine is considered the Christmas Capitol of Texas, and the city makes sure to keep this title as it hosts a total of 40 days filled with unique holiday events open to anyone who’s there to enjoy these seasonal festivities.
Whether you’re looking to enjoy a beverage at a hot chocolate bar, skate in the ice rink, watch a Christmas movie, have some ice cream with The Grinch — if you’re not very into the holidays — or even spend your day making ornaments and baking cookies, this place has it all.
You can also join the traditional Elf Adventure event while you visit Historic Grapevine and participate in different activities that are part of a Christmas passport you’re encouraged to fill out.
These workshops include making a piece of metal tinsel for your tree inside the Grapevine Tin Shop, decorating a wooden Christmas train ornament at the Cotton Belt Route Section Foreman House installations, and designing your own holiday bookmark inside Historic Cotton Belt Depot, among others.
Although there’s no fee to visit the North Pole Neighborhood, and visitors don’t need to have purchased train tickets to participate, the Christmas passport does not include a train excursion, and the participating activities can be purchased at each location.
The vast holiday events that Grapevine offers run until January 31, 2023.
The Christmas Capital of Texas
Price: Varies depending on the event.
When: Until January 31, 2023
Address: Grapevine, TX
Why You Need To Go: You have endless options to celebrate and enjoy the holidays at the Christmas Capital of Texas.