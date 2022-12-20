This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
Several Lone Start State cities also topped the list. 🎄
Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Collected information shows the best places to view Christmas lights around the world, and experts found that Houston, TX, ranked second worldwide and was voted best in the United States.
Using Google and Instagram search data for 319 cities internationally, the Bayou City ranked just behind London, UK, as the "most beautiful place" to see these illuminating displays.
Lone Star State cities Dallas and San Antonio also beat out popular holiday destinations like Chicago and New York.
As a lifelong local of the expansive Space City, I know it can be a daunting task to find the best places to watch the dazzling displays.
So, here are my favorite — and arguably the best — places to view Christmas lights in Houston.
Houston Botanic Garden
The Botanic Gardens have set up an expansive lightscape along the garden's path that winds through different immersive, plant-themed light displays.
There are so many different photo opportunities in the gardens, including lighted arches and local art installations.
Tickets start at $26 and increase in price depending on what package you choose to buy.
River Oaks
The families who live in Houston's affluent River Oaks neighborhood love to deck their massive houses out in the most festive decor, and they always look so cool.
You don't even have to step out of the car or pay a penny to take in the gorgeous sights.
A drive through the subdivisions on River Oaks Boulevard will be enough to find a house with the most extravagant lights.
Houston Zoo Lights
For a bit of a more "wild" experience, you can head to the Houston Zoo for their famous walk-through light displays set up around the entire property.
Each year, in my opinion, the zoo's decorations become more impressive and vibrant with their animal-themed light structures.
Unlike the previous free suggestion, this event costs $79.90, but I think one visit in your life is completely worth it. It's offered until January 8, 2022.