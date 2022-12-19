A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
You can visit for free. 🎄
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it.
Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit.
The famous home is right outside of the Dallas area, and there is actually so much more to do there than just drive by and gawk at the impressive decorations that cover every inch of the property.
The Texas family has been decorating their home for the past 20 years. Their spirit has now manifested the abode into one of DFW's most popular holiday hotspots.
When visiting, you can walk on the Burkman's front lawn as they transform it into an immersive experience with lighted arches, Christmas characters, and plenty of festive photo opportunities.
There's also a whimsical tiny village and a Santa workshop to see.
Although everything is free of charge, the family does accept donations.
Each night, the lights turn on at 6:30 p.m., and cheerful fun is offered until 10 p.m. However, be sure to respect the rules of the neighborhood.
The Burkmans offer up their yard to all ages until December 26, so there's still one more week to experience the magic.
Burkman Holiday Home
Price: Free
When: December 2, 2022 - December 26, 2022
Address: 3809 Hazelhurst Dr., Frisco, TX 75036
Why You Need To Go: This unsuspecting residential house was transformed into a holiday light wonderland you can visit for free!