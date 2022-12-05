This Mexican Restaurant In Texas Is So Festive & Decked Out In Dazzling Christmas Decorations
Dallas has some of the most festive spots in the Lone Star State. However, there’s a Mexican restaurant in the city taking things to a whole new level.
Tex-Mex restaurant Campo Verde, located in the area of Dalworthington Gardens, TX, puts on a dazzling spectacle that is an absolute must-see for anyone looking to get festive for the holidays while also enjoying some chips, queso, and, perhaps, a margarita.
The restaurant transforms inside and out into a true Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, 3,000 yards of multi-colored garland, 50 Santa clauses, 30 Christmas trees, and two model trains that travel throughout the building.
The impressive DFW hot spot not only serves up the jolliest holiday vibes but delicious dishes, like enchiladas and fajitas, too.
It makes for the perfect spot for a magical Christmas date or an annual office get-together.
Whatever the case, thousands of hungry and Christmas-obsessed Texans visit the restaurant every year for the tasty eats and beautiful decor while also taking pics to fill their social media with holiday cheer.
The wildest part is that the restaurant is decorated in November and remains up through March, the owner says. Meaning you can celebrate the Christmas season for nearly four months at this eatery.
Many previous restaurant-goers say it's a good idea to show up early and beat the undoubtedly large dinner rush.
Campo Verde
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Tex-Mex
Address: 2918 W Pioneer Pkwy, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Why You Need To Go: This Mexican restaurant is decked out in the most extravagant Christmas spirit all year long.
