This Texas City Has Some Of The Most Porch Thefts In The US & Holiday Online Shopping Is Risky
The Grinch would be proud of these porch pirates.
It's December, and online shopping deliveries for the holidays are most likely flooding your porch or your neighbors'.
However, one recent study done by Safewise shows which U.S. cities are more prone — and least — to witness delivery package thefts, so you can shop online accordingly and avoid these "porch pirates."
Home security experts surveyed the country's metro cities based on data like FBI larceny-theft numbers and found that nearly 260 million packages were stolen from people's porches this year. Places like San Francisco, CA (No.1) and Seattle, WA (No.2) were found to have the most cases of porch piracy.
Texas' state capital took the third spot, meaning Austin, TX is rampant with these infamous "porch pirates" who would make the Grinch proud.
Despite being a state known for having friendly citizens, it seems some Texans just want to steal from one another, and it's only increasing.
Parcel robberies in ATX have gotten worse over the past few years, as Safewise previously ranked the city as the sixth worst for crime in 2021. This year, Austin jumped up three spots, surpassing places like San Diego, CA, which was 5th worst last year.
So, for Texans, especially Austinites, who are Christmas shopping on Amazon this year, this study can be a reminder to remain vigilant when it's time for your gifts to arrive.
According to safety experts, the higher volume of deliveries during the season brings a higher chance for these pesky thieves to pluck away the cheerful spirit of giving.