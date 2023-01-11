A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)
Police are still looking for the "high-heeled hijacker."
A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor.
The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
In the video, the unidentified suspect is seen walking into the businesses, displaying a "threatening" demand note to employees, and running away on foot once they got money from the cash registers.
\u201cWe need your help to identify a female, who's wanted in at least 4 business robberies in West Houston, including a bank, from Dec. 19 - 23. \n\nIf you recognize her, please call @CrimeStopHOU or @FBIHouston w/info. @houstonpolice \n\nFull story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx\u201d— Houston Police Robbery (@Houston Police Robbery) 1672943783
The footage shows the suspect robbing different locations, including a Schlotzsky's, a Prosperity bank, and the front desk of a JW Marriot Hotel. All happened between December 19 and December 23, 2022.
Authorities describe the person as a white female in her 40s or 50s with blonde or grey hair.
During the robberies, the woman wore a face mask she used to cover her mouth, with her hair tucked into a black baseball cap.
A victim described the thief to police as a female who was dressed nicely but also had an overwhelming smell of body odor. That smelly detail, HPD thinks, could give her identity away.
One time she took off on foot, and in another instance, she was seen getting in a dark-colored getaway sedan, ABC13 reported.
In a Tweet, the Houston FBI nicknamed her the "high-heeled hijacker" and said they hope to "get her in jail slides soon."
Narcity reached out to the Houston Police Robbery division regarding new developments on the case, and we will update this article when we receive a response.
If you have any information regarding this high-heel-wearing thief, be sure to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).