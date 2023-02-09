A Texas Hotel Clerk Pointed A Gun At An Armed Robber & The Suspect Ran Away 'Scared' (VIDEO)
The worker had to defend herself.
A Texas man attempting to rob a hotel clerk at gunpoint got scared and ran away after she pulled out a gun and pointed it right back at him.
Surveillance footage from a hotel lobby in Houston, TX on January 16 shows an unidentified person wielding a sizable rifle and pointing at the employee working the front desk, demanding she empties the cash drawer for him, according to a Houston Police Robbery department statement.
However, it seems things didn't quite go as planned for the suspect when he ended up running away after the worker pulled out a handgun in defense. No shots were fired between the two, but local Crime Stoppers are looking for the unknown man.
In the clip, the person enters the hotel with a backpack containing the weapon. He then goes to the front desk and points the gun over the partition, demanding the money and climbing over the counter.
The two people exchange unintelligible words until the robber scatters off the desktop without his loot and runs away. He can be heard saying: "I ain't playing with you."
The robbery division later reported that the clerk held up her own weapon toward the man, causing him to become "scared and run away from the location on foot."
Officials say they are now looking for a Black male, aged 20-25 years old, with a "thin build" and about 6'2'-6'5' tall.
If you know anything about this crime or the suspect, you are urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers online or by calling 713-222-TIPS.