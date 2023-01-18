A Texas Woman Was Shot At Several Times By An Angry Driver & All She Did Was Pass Him (VIDEO)
Police are still searching for the suspect.
A Texas woman was shot at multiple times by a driver during a road rage incident, and police are still searching for the suspect.
Shocking footage released by the Lubbock Police Department yesterday shows two drivers and a passenger getting into a verbal altercation in December 2022. The video shows a male suspect getting out of the vehicle and shooting at the other car.
Law enforcement says the woman passed the driver of a light-colored SUV in the right lane moments before being pursued and shot after. According to police, no one was injured during the incident.
Major Crimes Investigators Searching for Shooting Suspect in Early December Road Rage Incident (LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major... | By Lubbock Police Department | Facebook
14K views, 40 likes, 0 loves, 62 comments, 146 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Lubbock Police Department: Major Crimes Investigators Searching for Shooting Suspect in Early December Road Rage...
The clip shared on Facebook shows the victim first stopping the car on the street, followed by the SUV pulling up next to her. The woman then opens her car door, appearing to have a passionate verbal exchange with the passenger.
Moments after, the suspect driver exits the vehicle and pulls a gun out, firing a rain of shots toward the person in the other car. The person gets back into the car and follows to drive away.
Authorities are searching for the unidentified shooter they say is a white or Hispanic male who wears glasses.
Lubbock officials are collecting any information on the suspect, so if you know anything, you're urged to call the city's Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, where you could be eligible for a reward.
Texans are known to be aggressive drivers, but not this aggressive. If you experience a scary road rage incident in the Lone Star State, the Texas Department of Insurance suggests avoiding interaction and calling 311 to report the situation.