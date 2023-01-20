Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why
It might take you a second to see how it could be interpreted...
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release.
Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
Cryer proposed her new license plate say “LVTOFU," which she meant to be read as "love tofu" to celebrate the meat alternative and to "get more people to try tofu."
However, the state’s DMV thinks the letter combination can be construed as an inappropriate abbreviation that is outlawed by the Texas Administrative Code, a spokesperson told local news channel KXAN.
If you want to get into the nitty-gritty of how this could be interpreted as, well, it might take you a second. If you really think about it, you could definitely read it as "love to do the hanky-panky," if you know what we mean.
The administrative code states it is allowed to reject personalized license plates on the grounds of topics like vulgarity (swear words) and indecency: "Defined as including a direct reference or connotation to a sexual act, sexual body parts, excreta, or sexual bodily fluids or functions."
Now, with the support of PETA, the Texas woman is appealing the DMV's rejection because she believes it is not stating anything tasteless.
The state doesn't seem partial toward vegans, as a list of recently rejected Texas plates include things like "THICCCC," "SGR DADI," "LGBTQ69," and “REDDNEK."