A Wild Police Chase Looked More Like A Texas Roadtrip To 3 Cities & Lasted Hours Long
The suspect was eventually arrested.
A suspect led police on an over two-hour-long car pursuit throughout north Texas, which resembled more of a road trip rather than a chase, though it eventually ended in an arrest.
The chase took place in the early hours of Wednesday, beginning in Fort Worth, TX, and traveling all the way into two separate towns, Arlington and Grand Prairie, then back again to Fort Worth, WFAA reports.
The unknown suspect was arrested by 3 a.m., but that was after speeding for hours in a Dodge Charger on several Lone Star State highways, reaching over 100 mph, damaging his car's tires on three different spike traps, and negotiating his capture from inside his car with authorities for an hour.
The man was so unrelenting of his capture that he sped down the streets with sparks flying from his tires, a reporter who witnessed part of the wild trip said to the local TV station.
The reason why the chase began is still unknown, but the DFW news station was told by the suspect's sister that his brother had a similar incident in the past and that he had been recently released from jail.
Narcity reached out to FWPD about updates regarding the suspect's identity and charges, and we will update the article when we receive a response.
