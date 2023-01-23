A Human Fetus Was Found By Police Officers In A Texas Park & It Was In A Shallow Grave
The alleged suspects are teenagers.
Police authorities are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a small human fetus inside a shallow grave located at a park in the city of Brenham, TX, a community located a little over 70 miles away from Houston.
Officers with the Brenham Police Department met with potential witnesses who had called to report suspicious activities at the Hohlt Park installations on Sunday, January 22.
According to an official press release, witnesses reported seeing several subjects walking to the parking lot of the area after emerging from the woods. One person said the demeanor and behavior of these people were concerning, and that’s what prompted the call to the authorities.
After researching the area, agents found a dead human fetus inside the grave.
Police officers told ABC13 the alleged suspects are two teenagers — a female and a male — who were seen where the fetus was found with a shovel.
Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived at the scene to collect and process evidence.
Further investigation is still underway, and additional witnesses are still being interviewed by the police.
The fetus has been sent to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s office, located in the community of Rosenberg, for an autopsy.
It is unknown if this case was a self-inducted abortion or a miscarriage. There is no other official information available at this time.
