A Taqueria Customer In Texas Shot A Robber & Walked Away Like It Was No Big Deal (VIDEO)
Police are still looking for the shooter.
A taqueria customer in Texas shot and killed a robber who came inside the busy establishment wielding a weapon and demanding people's money.
Surveillance footage shows the unidentified person, who presumably shot the thief at Ranchito Taqueria in southwest Houston, TX, Thursday night, giving patrons their stolen money back and leaving as if nothing had happened. The shooter still hasn't been identified by the Houston Police Department.
The security video obtained by KHOU11 shows a person dressed head-to-toe in black barge into the spot where a few people are eating. The person walks around to each table, seemingly takes people’s money, and eventually turns his back on the previously mentioned customer, who can be seen pulling out a gun and shooting him.
Raw video: Customer at taqueria shoots robber as he was leaving.
The robbery suspect didn't have a real weapon anyway, authorities say.
"He had a plastic pistol, possibly an aero soft or possibly a little BB pistol," Houston Police Department (HPD) Lieutenant Ronnie Wilkens told KHOU news.
According to police, nobody else was injured during the incident. Authorities are asking witnesses to contact the HPD Homicide unit to provide a statement.
The person who seemingly shot the robbery suspect is not being charged at this time, but authorities would like to locate him for questioning.
\u201cUPDATE: Surveillance photos of the male (and his vehicle) wanted for questioning in this fatal shooting of a robbery suspect last night (Jan. 5).\n\nKnow the man's ID? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. He is not charged at this time.\n\nMore info at https://t.co/ldFdhIXy1g\n\n#hounews\u201d— Houston Police (@Houston Police) 1673018403
The customer in question appears to be a bald male with glasses who drove away in a red "1970s or 80s model" pickup truck.
HPD also asks to call them at 713-308-3600 if you know the alleged shooter's identity.