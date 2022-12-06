A Food Blogger Was Told Detroit Has Better Mexican Food Than Texas & Some Actually Agree
In the meantime, a Californian argued LA beats them both.
There are a few cuisines Texans pride themselves on, and that includes BBQ, over-the-top desserts, and Mexican cooking.
Eric (@EricEatsHTX), a food blogger in Houston, TX revealed in a November Tweet that someone boldly told him Detroit, MI has better Mexican food than the Lone Star State.
The post has received recognition on different social media websites with 949 Twitter likes and an array of feedback from Redditors and Tweeters who agree that the Motor City wins the title.
\u201cSomeone just told me Texas Mexican food sucks & that I should go to Detroit for some real Mexican food lol \ud83d\udc80\u201d— HOUSTON FOOD BLOGGER (@HOUSTON FOOD BLOGGER) 1669137828
In the southern state, you can find all sorts of Mexican eateries like state-wide chains, local small businesses with secret recipes, and taco trucks where you can find a cheap and quick bite at nearly any time of day.
Many of the Twitter commenters seemed divided on which place was better.
"They gonna give you marinara sauce instead of salsa," a user joked about restaurants in Michigan in the previously mentioned tweet.
Even Californians got in on the heated discussion.
"Idk about Detroit but LA for sure f****ing over Texas Mexican food," a person tweeted.
The conversation went over to Reddit, where user u/OyVeyzMeir posted a screenshot of the Tweet and captioned: "Every taco truck in Houston just went on alert."
However, some chimed in on the Reddit thread in defense of Motown and the delicious spots you can find around the area.
"Don't sleep on Detroit. Southwest Detroit is heavily populated by Mexican immigrants and their children," a Reddit user commented. "And Mexican Village (in Southwest Detroit) has multiple authentic restaurants, grocery stores, etc. all owned and operated by the people in that community."