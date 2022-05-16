I Compared Queso From Two Of Texas’ Most Popular Taco Joints & There Is A Very Clear Winner
Torchy's vs. Fuzzy's — the ultimate battle.
Like any true Texan, I'm a fan of queso: the skillet of melty, cheesy queso fresco, chili con queso, and basically any type of melted Mexican cheese you can imagine.
You can find it at any Tex-Mex restaurant, taco shop, and even H-E-B.
When Texans want a quicker, lighter bite to eat, they'll stop into their local joint to get a taco or two, but they'll always start the meal with a pile of chips and a bowl of queso.
Now, I decided to choose two of Texas' most well-known tacos shops and order their queso meal to find which one tastes the best. Why? Because we all love a good Texas showdown.
I chose the beloved Torchy's Tacos queso and pitted it up against the queso from the esteemed Fuzzy's Taco Joint — they're two places we all go to.
To me, good queso has a blast of flavor true to its Mexican roots, a texture that doesn't remind me of school cafeteria nacho cheese, and a presentation that visually invites you to indulge in a steamy skillet of cheese.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop's Queso
Fuzzy's Taco Shop's Queso.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Admittedly so, I haven't had much of Fuzzy's food.
I have only met two people who actually preferred to eat at Fuzzy's over Torchy's, or any other local taco establishment. They're everywhere around me, but I have other places I choose to go to instead of this establishment.
Nevertheless, I was excited to try the cuisine.
The order came with a sealed bag of chips that even had its own heating instructions on it. I love to see local restaurants innovating their "to-go" methods so that we can have the most optimal enjoyment out of the food — especially hot chips. It's a must.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop's queso.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Get ready because it's about to get a little harsh.
First, I have to talk about the texture because it honestly was so off-putting.
It tasted as if someone melted cheddar cheese down in hot water, slopped it in a cup, and tried to make it seem authentic by throwing pico de Gallo and cilantro on top.
The runniness of the sauce, I believe, made it as if it was the broth for a broccoli cheese soup...without the broccoli.
I even had my boyfriend try a bite, and he agreed. Fuzzy's version has no flavor.
Torchy's Tacos' Green Chile Queso
Torchy's Tacos' Green Chile Queso.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Yes, I have had this queso so many times, but never in the context of this rivalry, so I was interested to see if a taste test could sway my mind away from this rich, golden dip.
I could feel the warm chips through the to-go packaging, and I knew we were off to a good start.
My one qualm with ordering this take-out is how most of their yummy toppings, like the Cojita cheese, guacamole dollop, and diablo sauce, all sink to the bottom by the time the order gets to you.
However, that doesn't matter to me because all of the flavors meld so well together that you can eat it regardless of how it's presented. You just can't beat its smoky flavor and subtle spice that you taste the second you crunch into the salty chips.
There was a new flavor to discover with each taste—one bite I'd get a zing of hot sauce, and the next my tastebuds were embraced by the green chile flavor.
It all left me going back for more and more.
And the winner is...
No surprise.
Torchy's Tacos' Green Chile Queso.Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
It has to be Torchy's Tacos' Green Chile Queso. I think the meal is a tried-and-true practice for the taco spot, so they have this delicious golden cheese dip down to a science.
If you'd like to experience the same, and maybe even judge for yourself, Torchy's Green Chile Queso costs about $6.60, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop's queso is $4.99.
However, I bet I know your answer.