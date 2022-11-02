This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through
It's the wildest display in Dallas. 🎄
As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look.
Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
You can witness millions of twinkling lights, pose with plenty of photo opportunities, and participate in all sorts of merry cheer to get you in the spirit.
For this event, you’ll be able to stroll through the zoo after hours to see the traditional decorations like the sparkling walk-through Ornament, and stop by Santa's Workshop for a visit.
A light performance is held in the amphitheater each night.
The animals will be in bed during Zoo Lights, but there are a few chances to catch an "animal chat," allowing you to get up close with some of the Zoo's residents. There are also wild animal-themed lights because what's a zoo holiday event without life-sized lanterns of your favorite creatures?
You won't have to go hungry, as there will be seasonal snacks like hot chocolate, s’mores, and adult beverages.
Tickets to enter this illuminating exhibit start at $18 on non-premium nights and move up to $21 on premium evenings. If you happen to be a member of the Dallas Zoo, you can enjoy all of this jolliness for free.
Dallas Zoo Lights
Price: $18+
When: Nov. 17, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023
Address: 650 S R L Thornton Fwy., Dallas, TX 75203
Why You Need To Go: The millions of festive lights are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
his article has been updated since it was originally published on October 25, 2019.