This Dallas Zoo's Newborn Hippo Can Help You Forget About The 2022 Midterm Elections (PHOTOS)
A little something to get your mind off of politics. 🦛
The 2022 midterm elections have passed, and some of the long-awaited results are in. Whether you're upset your favorite candidate lost or you're just plain tired of reading about politics, there’s a new member in a Texas zoo that will make your day free of electoral news.
On November 7, 2022, the Dallas Zoo announced its newest member in the form of a baby hippopotamus, with an adorable video showing its first few days of life following its birth from mom Boipelo.
This cuteness is sure to help drown out any of the political content you might be seeing on your social media accounts.
\u201cWe are thrilled to announce the arrival of a much-anticipated baby hippopotamus to your Dallas Zoo family! Boipelo gave birth to a healthy hippo calf on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 5:30 p.m. Both are doing well and have been bonding behind the scenes. More updates to come on social!\u201d— Dallas Zoo (@Dallas Zoo) 1667857169
The birth actually took place on October 30, after a labor that lasted a little bit more than two hours.
"The little one was observed nursing within an hour of birth, and mom and baby spent the rest of that first night lying close together in their pool behind the scenes," a zoo social media post reads.
Boipelo and her newborn calf after birth.@dallaszoo | Instagram
If you visit the DFW park right now, don't expect to see the animal, as it has yet to make a public debut.
Keepers expect the pair won't go out for another "several weeks" as it depends on the mother's behavior. The baby weighed between 50-60 lbs at the time of birth.
The hippo’s gender and name hasn't been announced yet. The keepers say they want to know its personality before deciding what to call it.
The baby hippo standing in its habitat.@dallaszoo | Instagram
3-year-old hippo Adanna is now a half-sister to this new family member.