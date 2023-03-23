This Small Texas Town Hosts Wine Tastings In Vineyards & It's Adorably Vintage
They even host grape stomps. 🍇🍷
There's a small town just 20 minutes from Dallas known for its long-stretching vineyards and wine tastings. It's called Grapevine, named after — you guessed it — the Grape Vine Prairie, and it's the heart of the Texas wine industry.
The city helps make the Lone Star State the fifth-largest wine producer in the country, according to the town's website. So, you bet the area is giving a "western-meets-vintage" vibe.
Believe it or not, there is so much to do in a tiny town that covers just over 30 square miles. While it's known for its varietals, you can take a winery tour at one of Grapevine's many vineyards.
One company does bus tours, where they will shuttle you and your friends to three different vinyards with generous tastings.
You can also do separate tours on your own if you'd like to see a specific place and learn the process of how the wine is made and bottled for distribution.
The Messina Hof Winery even hosts annual grape stomping competitions, and the next one is coming up on May 6.
Beyond the tasty home-grown beverages, you can travel on a vintage railroad that will transport you back to the Victorian style of the 1920s and get swept away from the romanticism of it all.
There are historical walking tours, dinner theatres and even a glass-blowing studio where you can practice your art skills.
This adorable place will leave you with timeless memories with its restored 19th and 20th-century buildings and breathtaking vineyard backdrops that create picturesque scenery for you and your family.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.